With spring break starting at many metro Atlanta schools and Easter coming this Sunday, you might be looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta — especially if you have kids. Plenty of Easter egg hunts are on the calendar, along with Stone Mountain Park’s annual Easter sunrise services. You can also take the kids to an immersive Dino Safari Festival at Sugarloaf Mills.

Check out the following 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta:

Intown Atlanta

Bunny Bash Easter Celebration

1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 31. Castleberry Park, 99 Centennial Olympic Park Drive, Atlanta.

Join in the fun in Castleberry Farmers Market’s second annual Bunny Bash with an Easter egg hunt, face painting, pinata, egg coloring station, games, music, food vendors and more.

Celebrate Easter

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30. $19.95. Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437.

Bring the kids to the Children’s Museum and let them decorate their own bunnies, join an egg race, do the bunny hop and listen to an Easter story.

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Continuing. 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31. $58.50 and up. Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. 404-659-9022.

See six-time Grammy Award winner Jason Isbell perform with his band, The 400 Unit.

Cobb

Town Center at Cobb Carnival

Continuing. 5-11 p.m. Friday, March 29, 1-11 p.m. Saturday, March 30, and 2-11 p.m. Sunday, March 31, plus additional dates. Free admission and parking. Presale ride specials: 50 ride tickets for $45, one wristband for $29, two for $55 and four for $99. Onsite wristbands $37 ($35 cash discount,) single ticket $1.50, 20 for $32 ($30 cash discount) and 50 for $62 ($60 cash discount.) Town Center at Cobb, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NE, Marietta. 1-866-666-3247.

Enjoy rides, games and carnival food at the Town Center at Cobb Carnival.

Classic Car Cruise

3-7 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Free to the public, $5 entry fee for all vehicles in cruise. Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth. 770-917-1234.

See classic cars or enter your own in this cruise that benefits Horizon Field, an all-inclusive special needs sports facility in Acworth.

Marietta Community Egg Hunt

5-9 p.m. Friday, March 29. Life University upper field/track, 1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta. 770-423-1330.

Come out for the fifth annual Marietta Community Egg Hunt for food, games, music, entertainment, a kids zone and egg hunts for all ages, with more than 50,000 eggs.

DeKalb

Easter Sunrise Service

3 a.m. park gates open, 4 a.m. Summit Skyride opens, 7 a.m. services. Sunday, March 31. Park entry $20 for one day or $40 annually, church vans and buses enter free. Skyride $20 round-trip and $15 one-way. No fees for walk-up trail. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard, Stone Mountain. 1-800-401-2407.

Celebrate Easter with your choice of two simultaneous interdenominational services at the top of Stone Mountain and at the base of the mountain on the Memorial Lawn. Park officials suggest allowing at least an extra hour because of expected large crowds.

Dusty’s All-Star Circus

4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Advance tickets $20 adults, $15 kids, $49.99 family pack (two adults and up to four kids,) all plus fees. Box office tickets $25 adults, $18 kids (no family packs sold at box office.) Decatur Recreation Center, 231 Sycamore St., Decatur. 800-756-8048.

Munch on popcorn and watch unicyclists, jugglers, acrobats and more at the circus.

Eggcellent Adventure

9 a.m., with Easter egg hunts at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30. Honeysuckle Park, 3037 Pleasant Valley Drive, Doraville. 770-451-8745.

Head to Doraville’s Honeysuckle Park for two Easter egg hunts, games, art projects, fun activities and free photos with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny.

North Fulton

Sandy Springs Artsapalooza

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 30, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 31. 6100 Lake Forrest Drive NE, Sandy Springs.

Browse through the works of approximately 125 artists, participate in interactive art activities, listen to local musicians and indulge in gourmet foods.

Native Plant Sale

Continuing. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30. Free admission. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Buy native plants for your gardens and containers with the help of knowledgeable staff and volunteers.

Easter Egg Hunt

Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Free. World Harvest Church, 325 Hardscrabble Road, Roswell. 770-643-9223.

Bring baskets to hunt for more than 30,000 Easter eggs, some of which hold more than candy. All ages are welcome.

Gwinnett

Care for Cop 5K Run/Walk

8 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday, March 30. $35. Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.

Run or walk in this qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race and help raise money for Care for Cops, a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to families of fallen Georgia officers.

Credit: City of Norcross Credit: City of Norcross

Easter Egg Hunt/Eggs-tra Special Needs Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Easter egg hunt, 1 p.m special needs Easter egg hunt. Free. Saturday, March 30. Rossie Brundage Park, 339-437 Autry St. NW, Norcross. 770-448-2122.

Hop on over with your baskets to join a 10 a.m. Easter egg hunt and stay to meet the Bunny and Disney princess for photos. An Egg-stra Special Egg Hunt just for kids with special needs will be at 1 p.m., complete with special scooping nets for kids in wheelchairs and other accessories for additional assistance. Beeping eggs will also be available for blind and visually impaired egg-hunters.

LuminoCity Dino Safari Festival

Continuing. 4:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, March 29 through Sunday, March 31, plus additional dates. $22-$26. Sugarloaf Mills, 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

Immerse yourself in a Dino Safari featuring life-size animatronic dinosaurs, interactive exhibits and activities.