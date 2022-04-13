Theater briefs: Theatrical Outfit’s 2022-23 season, Shakespeare Tavern tribute

“The White Chip”: While the Balzer Theater closes for renovation of its lobby space to install a full bar and larger gathering area, Theatrical Outfit and Dad’s Garage will run a co-production of this play on the Dad’s Garage stage, Jan. 25 to Feb. 19, 2023. The play is an autobiographical comedy written by Dad’s co-founder Sean Daniels, and it will star former Theatrical Outfit Artistic Director Tom Key. The play, which focuses on alcoholism and recovery, will follow that staging with a two-week community tour to connect with people struggling with addiction and the local organizations that serve them.

“Tiny Beautiful Things”: This Atlanta premiere, adapted by “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” writer Nia Vardalos from the book by Cheryl Strayed, will run on the reopened Balzer stage, March 29 to April 23, 2023. This comedy is about Strayed’s time as an advice columnist, expressing the healing power of empathy. It is one of the top-produced plays in the country.

“The Humans”: This one-act play by Stephen Karam won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Play during its Broadway run. Its Atlanta premiere will be directed by Torney. The play, which runs May 31 to June 25, involves a wild and tense family Thanksgiving celebration; it was recently developed into a movie.

In addition to the renovation and the mainstage season announcement, Theatrical Outfit also announced that it has commissioned a hip-hop musical, “Young John Lewis,” exploring the U.S. congressman’s early days as a leader of the Civil Rights Movement. The music is being written by Eugene H. Russell IV, featuring lyrics from playwright Psalmayene 24.

Theatrical Outfit also announced the Made in Atlanta New Play Lab, a series of new play workshops. It said a second commission, to be detailed later, is in the works.

Beyond that, the Graham Martin Unexpected Play Festival will return, and a partnership with Boys & Girls Club of Atlanta to create a six-week theater boot camp for kids will begin in July, developed by associate artistic director Addae Moon.

Atlanta Shakespeare Company will host a special ticketed event called “Our Tony Brown Throw Down!” at 12:30 p.m. April 23 at Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse to honor the retirement of its senior company member, director and education programs manager. Food and drink, speeches and slide shows as well as a few surprises are promised. Tickets are $15 and are available at shakespearetavern.com.

Brown joined the company in 1993 and has appeared in more than 3,400 performances in 175-plus productions at the Tavern.

