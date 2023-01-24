The Object Space launches on Westside; CDC Museum opens COVID-19 exhibit

In 2014, Jackson resigned and began assisting collectors with deaccessioning of artworks through auction sales and donations. That same year, on a visit to Art Basel Miami, she became convinced that ceramics and tapestries were the most inventive, unique and undervalued art forms displayed.

“Form+Surface” runs through March 4.

Art and science converge

Few people know there is a museum at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, but there is — and now may be the time to check it out. The David J. Sencer CDC Museum (1600 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta. cdc.gov/museum) has a new exhibit titled “Trusted Messengers: Building Confidence in COVID-19 Vaccines Through Art.”

The project was part of a 2022 collaboration between the CDC Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts that supported 30 organizations across the country, including two from Atlanta, helping them use art in creative ways to build confidence in the vaccines in their communities.

Museum curator Louise E. Shaw has been involved with the initiative from the beginning, working closely with the CDC’s COVID-19 task force to figure out the best ways to collaborate with these arts organizations. “It has been a privilege to be involved in a project that links the arts with public health,” Shaw says.

Projects by Dad’s Garage and Out of Hand Theater are included in a video in the exhibit, along with an Out of Hand poster. The visual art works from organizations in Virginia, Missouri, Michigan, South Dakota, Massachusetts and Alabama were created in a variety of media from paper quilt designs to music videos.

Credit: Courtesy of David J. Sencer CDC Museum Credit: Courtesy of David J. Sencer CDC Museum

Catherine Zilber, vice president for infectious disease programs at the CDC Foundation, stated in a press release: “This new exhibition features impressive art and uplifting messaging that demonstrates the crucial role the arts can play in communicating about important public-health issues.”

The CDC Museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, and until 7 p.m. on Thursdays. The museum is closed on weekends and federal holidays. Admission and parking are free. Government-issued photo ID is required for entry for all adults over the age of 18. Passport required for non-U.S. citizens. Vehicles may be inspected upon arrival.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.