The Cobb County Gem & Mineral Society Show features fun for the whole family

“There’s a lot of stuff to see, and dealers will talk to your kids,” he said.

Children can buy a $3 grab bag containing crystals, minerals and fossils, some of which were dug by club members on one of the group’s field trips. A labeled photo helps identify the contents of the bags. Five random bags will contain a Herkimer diamond, which is a quartz crystal worth about $40.

Kids and adults can enjoy geode cracking, which involves buying a nondescript rock that, when broken open, can reveal colorful crystals. In the rare case when a broken geode doesn’t contain crystals, you’ll receive another one to try at no extra cost. The geodes at the show come from two places in Mexico.

“The geode cracking is pretty darn exciting,” Haege said. “As soon as they break open, you’re the first to see them.”

The show also features silent auctions, mineral identification classes and demonstrations on how to cut and polish stones to create jewelry. Door prizes featuring items donated by dealers will be given away every hour.

