The benefits of paper planners

How is your year starting off?
For people looking for a way to promote self-care and make life simpler in 2022, daily paper planners, which are available dated and undated, allow you to start writing things down any day. Paper planners are also a great way to step away from mobile phones and computers to minimize digital distractions.
“Paper planners organize and put your week in sync by simply turning the pages. You can see where you have [the capacity] to say yes or no because you can see gaps in your schedule,” said Omar Finley, owner and CEO of The Listening Tree, a Black-owned bookstore that specializes in literacy and learning. While the bookstore mostly offers books for children, as well as a book club and entrepreneurship program, an assortment of products like planners are available for adults, which is particularly important for maintaining the schedules of multiple family members.
Paper planners allow you to take a pause from phones, computers and virtual meetings. Writing things down can feel more intentional and the quiet time can help you focus on what tasks are necessary without multitasking or checking social media for unintended prolonged periods of time. According to Kristina Kardous, founder of Plum Paper, it’s very satisfying to physically cross off something on your to-do list. “It is a little pat on the back that you did something you set out to do which sets you up with a positive mindset to move forward and achieve the next thing on your list. We all need to feel a sense of accomplishment,” she said.
Some contend that paper planners can help you step away from an over-reliance on digital devices, extolling the advantages of analog planning. And, to get help you stay-up-to-date throughout the year, the following six brands offer a bevy of paper planners ranging from traditional dailies to a few specialized ones that focus on goals and financial planning. Of course, there’s a recommendation for pens too.
A certain type. Start the day by jotting down tasks on a keyboard-size planner by Jen Simpson Design. The compact and convenient planner features 52 weeks of undated pages with days of the week listed, space for almost 10 things to do plus an unruled section for doodling or non-QWERTY notes. $18.50. jensimpsondesign.com.
Custom planners. “Paper planners can help people step away from technology, de-clutter their minds, bring a sense of calm and organization to simplify life,” Kardous said. Noting that there has been a higher demand for paper planners, Plum Paper offers a slew of customized daily, goals, financial, student and teacher planners. The popular financial planner helps people get into the habit of budgeting and tracking expenses, setting monthly financial goals and intentions and utilizing reflection pages to track progress and determine ways to improve and adhere to budgets. Tabs make it easy to flip between months and personalized features like cover design, up to three lines of text on the front and the ability to select the planner size and color scheme makes it feel like a fresh start with finances this year. Similar style options are available with other planners as well. Prices vary. plumpaper.com.
For the kiddos. Children can stay organized, take note of important dates, plan fun events with family and friends and get creative by writing and doodling things in the STMT do-it-yourself planner set which includes holographic stickers, color stamp markers and a gold colored pen. This 6″ x 7.75″ paper planner is especially helpful for kids and teens who could use a break from digital distractions and like to stay organized throughout the school year and beyond. Parents will appreciate the “to clean” section which can remind kids of their chores. Available at Macy’s. $22.99. macys.com.
Write now. You’ll need something to write down all the social and work dates, financial goals, intentions and to-do lists. Color code them with the Pilot G2 retractable rolling ball gel pens. The pens come in packs of up to 36 but the eight-pack includes popular colors like black, blue, red, purple and green, which is more than enough ink to write what needs to be done then check it off with another color, which is my personal habit. In addition to having refillable gel ink, the ink doesn’t bleed on standard pages so all dates and to-dos will be neat and legible on the page. Available at Amazon. Eight-pack pens, $9.77. amazon.com.
It’s a date. Budget your time and finances, jot down big dreams and keep prayer requests organized in a fashionably designed 2022 dated weekly planner featuring phenomenally dressed Black women and sister friends covers, which Finley describes as “responsible representation.” Available at The Listening Tree, each 8.75″ x 7.75″ spiral bound double page layout planner has margin space to list goals for the week and month as well as important weekly reminders like extracurricular activities for the kids, self-care spa appointments, brunch with girlfriends and date night with a spouse. $17.50. 2308 Candler Road, Decatur. 470-351-1817, listeningtreebooks.com.
Much to-do. My favorite daily planner helps folks create the life they want by outlining it daily, weekly, monthly and yearly with a January-December 2022 dated planner aptly called We Are All Visionaries or WAAV. In addition to weekly slots for dates and goals, there’s space for a self-care plan to ensure a healthier lifestyle. This 5″ x 8″ planner is also packed with interesting tidbits about birthstones and zodiac traits for each month. Guided content helps build awareness and inspiration towards making positive changes via check-in questions about progress on yearly and seasonal goals, favorite memories from the month, things to work on the following month and daydream space. And, there are paper pockets to store stamps, postcards, pictures and more. This one-stop planner can help people keep important things in one place and makes for a healthy and organized year. Available at Target. $11.99. target.com.
On the go. NOMATIC specializes in minimalist and functional travel products, so naturally the 9.2″ x 5.9″ fill-in-the-date planner is packed with features like goal mapping, checklists, effectiveness activities, whiteboard paper, back pocket, integrated pen holder and more. Available in black or mint green, the compact planner is easy to carry when traveling or store atop an office or work-from-home desk. $29.99. nomatic.com.
