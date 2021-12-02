The 2021 Christmas tech gift list: Gadgets and things for techies

The 2021 Christmas tech gifts guide features a bevy of gadgets that are useful, cool and accessible to various budgets. There’s an item that can transport gift recipients to concerts and special events without ever leaving home. Some products, like a new fancy phone or a digital picture frame, have customizable capabilities while specialty purifiers focus on air quality, making home and offices spaces free of gas or allergens. There are other tech-related items that are ideal for transporting prized electronics. Wrap up holiday shopping soon after reading product details from the following eight brands. Be prepared to purchase because at press time, all items are available.
Credit: Handout
Just in case. When traveling to work, school or even vacation, keep your 13- or 16-inch MacBook protected from scratches, bumps and spills with a compact sleeve featuring plush faux-fur lining from Incase. The large zipper compartment stores one laptop while a second front panel accessory pocket accommodates a phone or charging cable and adapter. The compact sleeve is available in a blush pink, graphite and navy which makes it convenient to watch and easily identify your laptop and electronic goods as it goes through airport security screening in the gray bin. $49.95. incase.com.
Credit: Courtesy of Aura
Picture this. Smart phones and cameras with mega storage space has allowed people to take thousands of photos, but does anyone print them? To display an unlimited (yes, all the faves from over the years) amount of photos, gift Aura’s Sawyer-style digital frame which showcases high-resolution portrait or landscape pictures in a 9.7-inch screen window. Photos can be shared with others who have the same frame via a family share option. Additionally, the frame has a built-in brightness sensor and self-adjusts to light so each image is picture perfect. Available at Best Buy. $299.99. bestbuy.com.
Credit: Handout
Play it by ear. A dazzling gold-flecked Target-branded heyday case helps keep Airpods in one place. The design may channel a festive holiday theme, but it’s perfect for use year-round. For those who like things with texture, opt for the rose pink ribbed version. Both budget-friendly cases are storage compatible with Apple AirPods Pro. $14.99. target.com.
Credit: Handout
Good call. Gift a special person something that can last a few years: an Apple iPhone 13. This version, offered in five colors including black, blue and pink, features a dual-camera system with wide camera, longer battery life, durability with a front shield cover, 128GB of storage, a 6.1-inch display screen and perhaps most importantly, is water resistant. The latter doesn’t mean one should intentionally soak the phone in water but for those times that the iPhone slips in the toilet or falls in a puddle, there’s nothing to fear. The iPhone 13 mini is also available with similar features. $699-$799. apple.com.
Credit: Handout
Virtual options. Present something out of this world. The Oculus Quest 2 advanced all-in-one virtual reality headset allows users to visit with friends, engage in gaming, head to a concert and more at their leisure. Available at Target, the fairly lightweight headset system features fast performance, life-like graphics, live casting capabilities and intuitive controls which transport gestures, motions and actions directly into a virtual reality scene for up to four hours. This is a great gift for people who want to partake in experiential social activities or create their own while remaining in the comfort of their home or office. $299. target.com.
In between. The Burst water flosser offers an irrigated flossing experience sans string or a dental visit. Available at Macy’s in black or white, this handheld cordless device features three pressure settings and rotating tip options to allow users to massage gums, precisely spray between teeth and help eliminate bacteria build up and plaque. The flosser is water-resistant so splish-splashing while flossing in the shower is perfectly acceptable to get teeth cleaner and healthier. $69.99. macys.com.
Credit: Handout
Longer lasting. Produce sometimes perishes quickly, but to extend its life, give the gift of a pureAir FRIDGE refrigerator air purifier from Greentech which reduces ethylene gas from decaying food and neutralizes pesticides. This battery-operated device lasts up to 24 continuous days, diminishes foul food odors and has a LED light making it an upgrade from Grandma’s box of baking soda. $49. greentechenv.com.
Credit: Handout
Clear the air. The medium TruSens smart air purifier features a monitor that provides detailed readings of the air quality in a room up to 668 square feet, includes built-in HEPA filtration to capture allergens and ultraviolet light that eliminates germs and bacteria from the filter. A remote sensing device detects small particles that can be inhaled (and not necessarily seen) as well as smoke, paint fumes and certain odors. A color-coded ring illustrates whether the air is good, moderate or poor, allowing gift recipients to take proper precautions or make adjustments in the room. Download the app to monitor the room or office space in real time too. Also available in large. $379-$499. trusens.com.
