The 2021 Christmas tech gift list: Gadgets and things for techies

Caption A gold-flecked or finely ribbed case keep Apple Airpods in one place. Courtesy of Target Credit: Handout Caption A gold-flecked or finely ribbed case keep Apple Airpods in one place. Courtesy of Target Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Play it by ear. A dazzling gold-flecked Target-branded heyday case helps keep Airpods in one place. The design may channel a festive holiday theme, but it’s perfect for use year-round. For those who like things with texture, opt for the rose pink ribbed version. Both budget-friendly cases are storage compatible with Apple AirPods Pro. $14.99. target.com.

Caption The iPhone 13 features things tech lovers like: long batter life, huge internal storage and a dual-camera system. Courtesy of Apple Inc. Credit: Handout Caption The iPhone 13 features things tech lovers like: long batter life, huge internal storage and a dual-camera system. Courtesy of Apple Inc. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Good call. Gift a special person something that can last a few years: an Apple iPhone 13. This version, offered in five colors including black, blue and pink, features a dual-camera system with wide camera, longer battery life, durability with a front shield cover, 128GB of storage, a 6.1-inch display screen and perhaps most importantly, is water resistant. The latter doesn’t mean one should intentionally soak the phone in water but for those times that the iPhone slips in the toilet or falls in a puddle, there’s nothing to fear. The iPhone 13 mini is also available with similar features. $699-$799. apple.com.

Caption With a virtual reality headset, gift recipients can venture into gaming, visit friends or attend a concert without leaving home. Courtesy of Target Credit: Handout Caption With a virtual reality headset, gift recipients can venture into gaming, visit friends or attend a concert without leaving home. Courtesy of Target Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Virtual options. Present something out of this world. The Oculus Quest 2 advanced all-in-one virtual reality headset allows users to visit with friends, engage in gaming, head to a concert and more at their leisure. Available at Target, the fairly lightweight headset system features fast performance, life-like graphics, live casting capabilities and intuitive controls which transport gestures, motions and actions directly into a virtual reality scene for up to four hours. This is a great gift for people who want to partake in experiential social activities or create their own while remaining in the comfort of their home or office. $299. target.com.

In between. The Burst water flosser offers an irrigated flossing experience sans string or a dental visit. Available at Macy’s in black or white, this handheld cordless device features three pressure settings and rotating tip options to allow users to massage gums, precisely spray between teeth and help eliminate bacteria build up and plaque. The flosser is water-resistant so splish-splashing while flossing in the shower is perfectly acceptable to get teeth cleaner and healthier. $69.99. macys.com.

Caption Keep produce fresh longer with an air purifier specifically for the refrigerator. Courtesy of GreenTech Environmental Credit: Handout Caption Keep produce fresh longer with an air purifier specifically for the refrigerator. Courtesy of GreenTech Environmental Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Longer lasting. Produce sometimes perishes quickly, but to extend its life, give the gift of a pureAir FRIDGE refrigerator air purifier from Greentech which reduces ethylene gas from decaying food and neutralizes pesticides. This battery-operated device lasts up to 24 continuous days, diminishes foul food odors and has a LED light making it an upgrade from Grandma’s box of baking soda. $49. greentechenv.com.

Caption Check the air quality of a room and more with a filter featuring a built-in HEPA filtration system and particle sensing device. Courtesy of TruSens Credit: Handout Caption Check the air quality of a room and more with a filter featuring a built-in HEPA filtration system and particle sensing device. Courtesy of TruSens Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Clear the air. The medium TruSens smart air purifier features a monitor that provides detailed readings of the air quality in a room up to 668 square feet, includes built-in HEPA filtration to capture allergens and ultraviolet light that eliminates germs and bacteria from the filter. A remote sensing device detects small particles that can be inhaled (and not necessarily seen) as well as smoke, paint fumes and certain odors. A color-coded ring illustrates whether the air is good, moderate or poor, allowing gift recipients to take proper precautions or make adjustments in the room. Download the app to monitor the room or office space in real time too. Also available in large. $379-$499. trusens.com.