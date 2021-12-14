The 2021 Christmas gift list: Stocking stuffers under $30

Caption Learn to make mocktails and more with drink recipe book based on Disney theme parks and properties. Photo credit: Courtesy of Simon & Schuster Credit: Courtesy of Simon & Schuster Caption Learn to make mocktails and more with drink recipe book based on Disney theme parks and properties. Photo credit: Courtesy of Simon & Schuster Credit: Courtesy of Simon & Schuster Credit: Courtesy of Simon & Schuster

Disney-themed drinks. Bring the magic of Disney to someone’s home in the form of a book called “The Unofficial Disney Parks Drink Recipe Book” by Ashley Craft which features more than 100 Disney Parks drinks such as milkshakes, slushies, mocktails, cocktails, coffee and more. Available at Barnes & Noble, this gift is great for folks who like fun-themed drinks like the super sweet Bam Bam Shake comprised of marshmallows, Fruity Pebbles cereal, vanilla ice cream, whole milk and much more. You’ll also find a recipe for Jabba Juice made with orange and pineapple juices, kiwi syrup and few other ingredients. In addition the easy-to-follow mocktail, dessert drink and syrup recipes plus the guide to drinking onsite at Disney, there’s a chapter with cocktails for kids at heart. $16.99. barnesandnoble.com.

Caption Surprise children with cute winter-themed pets that need to be discovered. Photo credit: Creative Kids Credit: Courtesy of Creative Kids Caption Surprise children with cute winter-themed pets that need to be discovered. Photo credit: Creative Kids Credit: Courtesy of Creative Kids Credit: Courtesy of Creative Kids

Surprise toys. Unpack an arctic adventure with the Snow Pets series two-pack inclusive of three snowballs with pets in each. Kids can rescue each pet using a special ice tool and once found, use the pet as a cute pencil topper. Available at select metro Atlanta Michaels Stores and online. Recommended for children four years old and up. $12.99. www.michaels.com.

Caption Treat her to a classic manicure at Varnish Lane, a local salon that offers waterless nail services. Photo credit: Meghan Francis Credit: Meghan Francis Caption Treat her to a classic manicure at Varnish Lane, a local salon that offers waterless nail services. Photo credit: Meghan Francis Credit: Meghan Francis Credit: Meghan Francis

Nailed it. This Christmas, present your favorite person — others or yourself — with a little time for self-care in the form of a $30 Vanish Lane gift card which covers the cost of a waterless classic manicure. Called Main Lane, the treatment features a warm towel wrap to cleanse the skin, nail shaping, buffing, massage, polish and more but most importantly, time to sit still and enjoy being pampered. 3872 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 678-705-2950, varnishlane.com.

Caption Give the gift of something spicy in the form of sofrito spices. Photo credit: Fillo's American Made Credit: Courtesy of FILLO’S Americas Made Caption Give the gift of something spicy in the form of sofrito spices. Photo credit: Fillo's American Made Credit: Courtesy of FILLO’S Americas Made Credit: Courtesy of FILLO’S Americas Made

Spice things up. A little spice adds a lot of flavor to favorite dishes including meat, poultry and produce with the Mágico sofrito spice variety three-pack from Fillo’s American Made. Each spice contains natural flavors and while all are delicious, the Panamanian spice has a robust, spicy undertone that offers just the right amount of heat. Be sure to treat yourself to this gift, too; your tastebuds will thank you for it. $14.99. cocinadefillo.kitchen.

Petite treats. Send something sweet in the form of a dozen mini cupcakes from Bake Me A Wish. Featured flavors included vanilla, chocolate and red velvet decorated in a holiday theme like Christmas stocking, tree and snowmen. Cupcakes are available for nationwide delivery and include a personalized greeting card so recipients can enjoy solo or save some for Santa. $52. bakemeawish.com

Caption Planners and procrastinators alike can enjoy an undated calendar. Photo credit: Brass Monkey Credit: Courtesy of Brass Monkey Caption Planners and procrastinators alike can enjoy an undated calendar. Photo credit: Brass Monkey Credit: Courtesy of Brass Monkey Credit: Courtesy of Brass Monkey

Up to date. A mini 366-day undated planner aptly called Hidden Agenda by Brass Monkey is ideal for those who intend to make good on plans next year or whenever. Despite the size, the planner is filled with fun surprises like trivia and tidbits of humor plus a ribbon marker so recipients can pick up where they leave off. Since dates are excluded, there’s no pressure to start filling in schedules as soon as the new year begins. $15. amazon.com.

Food for thought. The holiday season may be particularly tough for some families but with a donation of $25 or more to the Invisible Food Pantry, a card via email or post will be sent to your chosen recipient to let them know a donation was made in their honor. Donations support people struggling to make ends meet; the organization gives them a $100 grocery store gift card to help cover the food. invisiblefoodpantry.com.

Christmas chocolate. A nine-piece holiday chocolate box from Godiva features white raspberry, dark chocolate hot cocoa, milk chocolate almond caramel and more. This limited edition collection can be a treat for one person or shared, for those in the giving spirit. $19.95. godiva.com.

Talk about it. Help children build good character by having open and honest discussions. To get the conversation started on topics such as diversity, health, safety and self, present parents or educators with Convo Cards by Bright Littles. The cards, which include 100 question cards plus 25 activity cards, are designed for children but it’s also great for adults to think about how to raise responsible, confident, kind, empathetic and compassionate kids. Recommended for ages 4 and up. $28. brightlittles.com.

Dessert, delivered. Georgetown Cupcake at Buckhead Village offers half-dozen cupcakes from more than 15 Christmas-themed designs which are a perfect treat for neighbors, coworkers or all of your favorite people near and far. Purchasing options include in-store, local delivery and nationwide overnight shipping. $20. 267 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 404-257-6502, georgetowncupcake.com.