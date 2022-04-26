Terminus Modern Ballet, Alliance Theatre launch ‘Peter and the Wolf’ for toddlers

Caption Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre's John Welker. BITA HONARVAR / BHONARVAR@AJC.COM Credit: Bita Honarvar Credit: Bita Honarvar Caption Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre's John Welker. BITA HONARVAR / BHONARVAR@AJC.COM Credit: Bita Honarvar Credit: Bita Honarvar

The Terminus-Alliance collaboration has been in the works since 2019. Terminus artistic director John Welker approached Moses with the idea of creating a dance work for outdoor performance for the 2020 Toddler Takeover, but that was canceled because of the pandemic.

When live performance began to pick back up last year and Terminus co-founder Rachel Van Buskirk pitched her idea for a new production set to Prokofiev’s timeless orchestral fairy tale, Welker recognized it as a perfect fit for launching Terminus’ Family Series initiative and reviving the Alliance partnership.

“Peter and the Wolf” and the Family Series, says Van Buskirk, are designed to reach new audiences, especially kids, by going into schools and other non-traditional and outdoor performing spaces like the Woodruff Arts Center. “My biggest goal was to make ‘Peter and the Wolf’ mobile,” she said.

Van Buskirk was drawn to Prokofiev’s score because of its canonical status as an introduction to classical music and the theatrical arts: “I’ve been wanting to do this for a while. I want to get students to think about what hearing this music evokes in them, what movement it inspires.” Through the process, she has explored “how to make ballet engaging for young folk, not just the form of it, but the emotion, the way it can bring joy and laughter.”

For Van Buskirk, choreographing with her target audience in mind has involved moving in closer to the dancers and watching the movement from child’s eye level. She has crafted a contemporary vocabulary that connects dance with everyday movement, where strictly classical ballet occasionally makes an appearance as a visual joke, one that might register with baby ballerinas or the adults in the audience.

Using the conceit of a troop leader taking a group of young scouts on an adventure, this “Peter and the Wolf” attempts to break down the theater’s fourth wall, immersing and engaging the audience in the narrative.

Van Buskirk said the work also provides Terminus dancers with an opportunity to showcase the full range of their artistic talents. “They are great dancers technically, of course, but seeing their ability to express a wide range of emotion and their comedic timing has been really fun and wonderful.”

Van Buskirk is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate “with industry titans such as the Alliance and ASO” in her first solo choreographic foray. “I’m gaining insight into how they ideate and process, which is illuminating. Every day I’m learning something new which helps guide how I approach a co-presentation and work collaboratively across mediums.”

Caption Heath Gill, co-founder of Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre, will perform this weekend in "Peter and the Wolf." Courtesy of Daley Kappenman Credit: Daylilies Photography Credit: Daylilies Photography Caption Heath Gill, co-founder of Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre, will perform this weekend in "Peter and the Wolf." Courtesy of Daley Kappenman Credit: Daylilies Photography Credit: Daylilies Photography

Alliance actor Jasmine Thomas will perform the role of the narrator/scout master. The Alliance also provided the script, costuming and set design. Terminus veteran and co-founder Heath Gill is Peter, with company members Laura La Russa (formerly Laura Morton) and Jackie Nash Gill as Bird and Duck, respectively.

Terminus protégés Anna Owen, Summer McNeill and Claire Lee will join the cast as Park Rangers, with Katelyn Sager as Cat. Van Buskirk will make an appearance as Grandmama, and guest artist Bret Coppa (formerly with Atlanta Ballet) will lend his talents as the Wolf.

As Moses noted, creating work for very young audiences is a challenge, requiring artists to “bring in little ones to be almost co-creators and part of the process early on, making work with them as well as for them.”

The goal is a production where children experience everything live theater has to offer, Moses said, while at the same time being open to spontaneity. “If a 2-year-old wanders onto the stage during the performance, that is absolutely okay.”

EVENT PREVIEW

Toddler Takeover with Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre

9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 30-May 1. Two-day passes: $8 ages 6-17; free ages 5 and younger; $50 adults. Single day tickets: $5 ages 6-17; free ages 5 and younger; $25 adults. Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4600, alliancetheatre.org.

Caption ArtsATL logo Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL Caption ArtsATL logo Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.