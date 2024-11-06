Breaking: Biden and Harris call President-elect Trump to congratulate him on win
Genealogy
Genealogy

‘Storytelling for Genealogists’ title of new book

040316 ROSWELL, GA: Names and dates line the voluminous records at the Church of Latter Day Saints Family History Center, where people come to research their family's genealogy. Family History Center at 500 Norcross Street in Roswell. For Helen Cauley feature on Geneaology - Family Trees. (Parker C. Smith/Special)

Special

Special

040316 ROSWELL, GA: Names and dates line the voluminous records at the Church of Latter Day Saints Family History Center, where people come to research their family's genealogy. Family History Center at 500 Norcross Street in Roswell. For Helen Cauley feature on Geneaology - Family Trees. (Parker C. Smith/Special) (Special)
By Kenneth H. Thomas Jr. – For the AJC
54 minutes ago

Genealogist and author Doug Tattershall has written a new book titled “Storytelling for Genealogists, Turning Family Lineage into Family History.” The premise is taking your family genealogy information and making it more interesting as a story.

His first chapter, “How to Tell a Good Story,” sets the tone of taking the family data and weaving a story with the facts of the times but being organized as would any writer to be sure your story is structured to achieve your goal.

Chapter Two stresses where to find new and more interesting details: newspapers, lawsuits, delving into history and geography of the area where your people lived. Your story should also try and give some answers to the family saga, as to why your ancestors might have moved west or wherever. Are there any family keepsakes (heirlooms) that could be woven in, with their history included?

In one chapter Tattershall discusses the possible format of the history — text, audio or video? Or all three? How will you share?

Chapter 7, titled “Before You Write,” is an important one. It stresses the need to think out your project before you start. You need to have an outline of information and ideas, so you are not rambling around. List the facts you want to weave the story around, and also list information you need to perhaps verify.

The appendix is a Family Story Worksheet. The slim 84-page book is indexed and should be very helpful for anyone interested in this topic. It is published by the Genealogical Publishing Co. of Baltimore (Genealogical.com), and is available for $18.95 plus shipping.

StoryWorth is one way to tell your own story

Check out StoryWorth.com to learn how to sign up to get questions every week to answer. After a year, you have created your own life story. You can review the final product, which then gets published in book format. Several friends used this to share their life stories with their grandchildren. There are similar programs by other companies.

Surname spelling variation list

Some search engines require that you spell surnames exactly. Keep a running list of variations so you can be sure you cover them all when doing research.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, GA 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.

About the Author

Kenneth H. Thomas Jr.
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Remains of nearly 30 Civil War veterans found in a funeral home's storage are laid to...
Placeholder Image

Jim Blackburn for the AJC

Week 12 high school football schedule
Placeholder Image

Penguin Random House / The History Press / Stoney Creek Publishing

Bookshelf: Four nonfiction books for your fall reading list
Placeholder Image

Visit Mobile

Vote like I do: In honor of the survivors of the Clotilda slave ship
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Photo by Isaac Solomon

How Atlanta collector couple helped grow an emerging art scene
Playing Tiny Tim is all in the family in Alliance’s ‘Christmas Carol’
Playful art installation launches in Woodruff Park with Dia de Muertos party
Featured
Placeholder Image

Evan Vucci/AP

Live updates: What are Trump’s plans for a second administration?1h ago
Developers ask ‘What’ll Ya Have?’ The Varsity hungers for student housing
Bradley’s Buzz: Is UGA winning despite Carson Beck or because of him?