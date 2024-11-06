‘Storytelling for Genealogists’ title of new book

In one chapter Tattershall discusses the possible format of the history — text, audio or video? Or all three? How will you share?

Chapter 7, titled “Before You Write,” is an important one. It stresses the need to think out your project before you start. You need to have an outline of information and ideas, so you are not rambling around. List the facts you want to weave the story around, and also list information you need to perhaps verify.

The appendix is a Family Story Worksheet. The slim 84-page book is indexed and should be very helpful for anyone interested in this topic. It is published by the Genealogical Publishing Co. of Baltimore (Genealogical.com), and is available for $18.95 plus shipping.

StoryWorth is one way to tell your own story

Check out StoryWorth.com to learn how to sign up to get questions every week to answer. After a year, you have created your own life story. You can review the final product, which then gets published in book format. Several friends used this to share their life stories with their grandchildren. There are similar programs by other companies.

Surname spelling variation list

Some search engines require that you spell surnames exactly. Keep a running list of variations so you can be sure you cover them all when doing research.

