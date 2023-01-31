Stage Door’s analytical ‘Completeness’ bogs down

No sooner have they started meeting at Elliott’s place to further pontificate about the minutia of their collaborative research project than things soon advance to another, more human level in his bedroom. Even there, he and Molly reveal the details of their past relationships and sexual histories, their attitudes about compatibility and commitment, and their distinctions between physical and emotional intimacy, with the same deductive reasoning they’d use in a classroom.

Meanwhile, back in Elliott’s living room, as the couple’s courtship continues, so do the cerebral conversations. They exchange notions of polynomial time and exponential time, or the “factorial curves” of life, or the “confrontational intractability” of love. From a white board affixed to the wall, they scribble equations or graphs to illustrate their respective academic hypotheses to each other.

Whether or not you know what any of it is supposed to mean, or if it might as well all be Greek to you, playwright Moses goes too far out of his way — rather blatantly and clumsily — to suggest certain metaphors or correlations between the science and the romance that’s consuming his characters. In the believable performances of Hecke and Polk, everything appears to make sense to them, but it’s a moot concept when the audience can’t fully grasp a lot of what they’re talking about to begin with.

“Completeness” is a bold but curious choice of material for Dunwoody’s traditionally mainstream Stage Door, which is still in the process of regrouping, post-pandemic. Longtime artistic director Robert Egizio was unceremoniously furloughed during the 2020 shutdown, and his original replacement (Willie E. Jones III) barely made it through half of his first season before resigning in late 2021.

Now under the leadership of another new artistic director, Justin Ball, let’s wish the company well — and just hope that its future shows strike a better balance among those that are more entertaining or accessible, and less ostentatious or inscrutable than this one.

THEATER REVIEW

“Completeness”

Through Feb. 12. 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays. $35 ($20 for students). Dunwoody Cultural Arts Center, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-396-1726, stagedoortheatrega.org.

Bottom line: At least the two co-stars manage to avoid being blinded by all of the play’s science.