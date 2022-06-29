Spelman College Museum of Art names Karen Comer Lowe curator-in-residence

Andrews and Lowe met earlier this year when Andrews visited Hammonds House to view “Exhibiting Culture: Highlights from the Hammonds House Museum Collection,” curated by Lowe.

“Karen’s dedication to Black artists and the cultural community of Atlanta make her a perfect fit for the only museum in the nation dedicated to art by and about women of the African diaspora,” said Andrews in a press release.

For more than 20 years, Lowe has worked in curatorial and education positions at museums, galleries and arts institutions. She has held positions at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, the Tubman Museum and the Whitney Museum of American Art. A lecturer and art advisor, she has worked with such notable artists as Hank Willis Thomas, Carrie Mae Weems, Radcliffe Bailey and Elizabeth Catlett.

In spring 2022, Lowe curated “This Is America | The Unsettling Contradictions in American Identity” at Atlanta Contemporary. It was the first solo exhibition of Genevieve Gaignard’s works in Atlanta.

