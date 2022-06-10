Spano says farewell with Mahler’s Symphony No. 3

There’s such a force of instrumental voices on stage that a certain depth of sound is a given, but Spano’s deliberate care made sure the ensemble’s blend and unified dynamics remained a focus. This seemed no easy task; at any point in the work, myriad instrumental sections are playing different themes, approaching the music with a different feel. For much of the piece, brass leads the charge. Over the last decade, the low brass has become a reliable asset for the ASO, and Thursday night was their time to shine, from the magisterial opening bars of the first movement to leading blisteringly forceful sections later in the piece.

The entire composition is, by design, rife with pastoral ambiance, but doesn’t rely on woodwinds to create a woodsy feel. At times, concertmaster David Coucheron turned his Stradivarius into a country fiddle, playing a tuneful passage; later, the entire ensemble mimicked animal calls.

There were moments of such exquisite delight hat they almost come as a surprise. Principal oboe Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, at the start of the second movement, played a skipping, carefree solo over a lush pizzicato fog, passing her melody effortlessly to the violins as the dynamics grew louder. In the fourth movement, O’Connor took the stage for what sounded almost like the blues — complete with what sounded like blue notes from the orchestra — but instead of conveying abject mourning or even a gentle warning for the text that begins with “O Man! Take Heed!,” she affected a more forceful tone, at times full of delicious contempt carried to the audience on carefully enunciated German. After O’Connor’s solo, the 50-odd women of the ASO Chorus and the pint-sized Georgia Boy Choir, who had been sitting attentively on risers behind the orchestra for more than an hour, finally saw the spotlight. In the scheme of the symphony, it’s a blink-and-you-miss it appearance, but the choirs, in fine voice Thursday after being tasked to sing after sitting for so long, added a grain at once both light and deep to the proceedings.

The symphony ended with a gentle instrumental hymn, a sotto voce reflection of everything that has come to pass (and it does feel like Mahler’s symphony has everything). There felt like no greater way to sum up Robert Spano’s career in Atlanta.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

