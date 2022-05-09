Songs override story in City Springs’ ‘Color Purple’

Between boisterous production numbers, highly personal plot developments feel almost prosaic and incidental: “Oh, by the way, Celie, I happened to find a letter from that long-lost sister you thought was dead.” It’s as though, at some point, the creative forces behind the musical made the assumption that everyone will have already read the book and/or seen the movie, and just decided to rely on the audience (and occasional snippets of lyrics) to fill in the numerous narrative blanks.

The lavish but lackluster staging of “The Color Purple” currently on display at City Springs Theatre is directed by Kamilah Long, with music direction by Lewis Webb, and Derrick Jackson conducting an eight-member orchestra. As performed by a large and talented ensemble of 21 singers and actors, the strong vocals primarily overpower the mainly sketchy characterizations.

Musical highlights belong to Felicia Boswell (as Celie) and Safiya Fredericks (as the sultry juke-joint singer Shug Avery): their respectively impassioned and intimate solos “I’m Here” and “Too Beautiful for Words”; and their touching duets “What About Love?” and the show’s title song.

Elsewhere, Gavin Gregory (as Mister, Celie’s villainous husband) belts out his solo emphatically, and Trevon Davis (as Harpo, his affable son) and Kayce Grogan-Wallace (as Sofia, Harpo’s opinionated wife) make the most of their fun, if needless, “Any Little Thing” routine. Among the disappointments: the big “African Homeland” number, which lacks the necessary atmospheric sweep and spectacle.

Although the drama supposedly spans a few decades, the negligible sense of time and place is often problematic to this particular rendering of events. Character transformations and epiphanies are, at best, too vague and sudden — Celie’s evolution into a liberated businesswoman, Mister’s late-breaking change of heart and mind, Sofia’s wrongful downfall and belated reawakening — and, ultimately, the emotional impact of the story pays a definite price for it.

Through May 22. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays; 2 p.m. May 14 only. $48-$85. Byers Theatre (at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center), 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 404-477-4365, www.cityspringstheatre.com.

Bottom line: A well-sung musical, but not an especially well-told drama.