Slash, Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators are back on the road

As you approach the final week of the tour, can you sense the audiences are ready to rock? Is there a sort of pent-up energy release about seeing live music again?

Yeah, there’s definitely a feeling of people getting the lead out, being able to get out and let their hair down finally. We’re really getting our muscle memory going again, too, so it’s pretty exciting. So you’re right, there’s a sort of culmination of all this pent-up energy being released.

Caption "4" is the latest album from Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. Credit: Courtesy of Gibson Records

Besides working on this album, how was the pandemic downtime for you?

Well, it came right on the very top of a Guns N’ Roses tour. We actually played one show of that tour in Mexico and then turned around and came home. It was a whole world tour that would’ve ended in 2021. That was the first sort of shock. Once it really sunk in that nothing was going to be happening for a while, I just went straight to work. That’s the only way for me because I’m not really good with downtime historically. I went straight to work and started recording stuff with Guns. I started working on the demos for the Conspirators record, I did some outside sessions. I also scored a movie that I produced [a horror film called “The Breach”].

Every track of 4 seems well-suited for the live setting because that’s the way it was recorded.

Yeah. I’ve always strived for live recordings, since the very first record I ever did. One of the questions I always asked is ‘Why can’t we put all the gear in the room and just play it live?’ That was exactly how Dave wanted to record us. He’d done some great records obviously, but that was really the clincher.

Caption Slash will play the Coca-Cola Roxy on March 18 with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. Credit: Austin Nelson

Was recording in Nashville a different vibe than doing it somewhere like Los Angeles or New York?

You know, that’s a good question. If you’re hanging out in Nashville, there’s definitely a certain vibe. This particular studio we were in has an aura about it from all the iconic artists that have been there. The walls are covered with black and white shots of all the artists that have worked in there over the years — from Waylon Jennings and Elvis Presley to Johnny Cash, Chet Atkins, Charley Pride, Dolly Parton and Porter Waggoner. The halls — and even the bathrooms — are covered with the actual record covers. So you’re constantly in this creative environment, looking at people that have done some really amazing things.

There’s a big Guns N’ Roses makeup tour coming up after the Conspirators wraps. Do you have to shift your mindset when you move from this band and mid-size venues to that other band with the arenas and stadiums?

It’s not like a conscious thing where you have to mentally reprogram. When we finish this leg with the Conspirators, I’ll go home and then we’ll start rehearsals. You just go in there in that mindset. It’s not really all that complicated. Guns is doing makeup tours for 2020 all the way through the end of the year. Then I’ll start up with The Conspirators again at the top of 2023 and do all the international stuff. Schedules, because of the pandemic, have been really sort of tossed around and mixed up. We had a good formula for how this all sort of worked together, the different things between myself and Conspirators, Myles and Alter Bridge — and then Guns N’ Roses. We had it all sort of going, but now we’re spending all this year doing makeup tours.

We’re looking forward to finally seeing you again in Atlanta.

I’m looking forward to it, too. I’m excited to talk to you because it’s been a while since I was there. I’ve got a lot of friends in Atlanta.

Do you remember the first time you played here?

Oh yeah. It goes back to like 1988, I think. That’s when I discovered that, I hate to say it, but a couple of the best ‘gentlemen’s clubs’ we’ll call it … were in Atlanta, it was probably the most exciting bar destination. But it was also just a killer crowd. There’s a sort of abandon the Atlanta crowd has that you don’t really find in too many other places.

CONCERT PREVIEW

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators

8 p.m. March 18. $39.50. Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Suite 500, Atlanta. 470-351- 3866, Ext. 38186; cocacolaroxy.com.