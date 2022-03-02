Hamburger icon
Sip & Swine BBQ Festival, a murder mystery and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Bob Ross superfans gathered to paint “happy little trees,” eat Bob Ross cake and praise the TV painting instructor’s soothing voice.

Access Atlanta
By Mary Caldwell, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? You’ll find lots going on to suit a wide variety of interests. For starters, you can pig out at the Sip & Swine BBQ Festival, join in the fun at the Atlanta Fair or learn how to paint like Bob Ross.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

The Eagles

8 p.m. Friday, March 4. $129 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

Relive the Eagles’ Hotel California album as they play it from beginning to end, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. Following an intermission, they’ll play a set of their additional hits.

Atlanta Fair

Get on some fun rides and treat yourself to some traditional fair food at the Atlanta Fair.

Get on some fun rides and treat yourself to some traditional fair food at the Atlanta Fair.

5 p.m. Friday, March 4, 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6, continuing through April 10. Admission $2-$8, with ride tickets $1.25 and unlimited ride armbands for $25. Gray lot across from Georgia Stadium/former Turner Field, 688 Central Ave. SW, Atlanta. 706-838-4932.

Join in the fun at the Atlanta Fair with rides, fair food and more.

Orchid Daze

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, March 4-Sunday, March 6 and continuing through Sunday, April 10. Included in regular admission of $22.95 and up for adults. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta. 404-876-5859.

The garden’s annual indoor plant exhibition features vibrant orchids as well as sculptures by Kristine Mays.

Cobb

Six Flags Opening Weekend

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, March 5 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, March 6. $34.99 and up. Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell.

Six Flags Over Georgia opens for its 55th season with more than 40 rides and attractions, including The Riddler Mindbender, Catwoman Whip and Poison Ivy Toxic Spin.

Marietta Art Walk

Enjoy live music and local art in Marietta Square this Friday.

Enjoy live music and local art in Marietta Square this Friday.

5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, March 4. Free. Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square NE, Marietta.

Celebrate live music, performance and local art with a self-guided walking tour of Marietta Square. Each participating venue will host a local artist outside of its storefront.

“Barber of Seville”

8 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2800.

Performed by The Atlanta Opera, “Barber of Seville” is a laugh-out-loud romp telling the tale of Figaro, everyone’s favorite barber.

DeKalb

Mystery Dinner Theater

7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4. $75 per person, plus fees. Petite Violette, 2948 Clairmont Road, Brookhaven. 404-634-6268.

Watch “Yellowstonezark,” a hilarious original murder mystery with live actors and audience participation, as you dine on a four-course dinner of fine French food.

Morningside Farmer’s Market

Shop certified-organic produce and more at Morningside Presbyterian Church’s farmer’s market on Saturday morning.

Shop certified-organic produce and more at Morningside Presbyterian Church’s farmer’s market on Saturday morning.

8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4. Morningside Presbyterian Church, 1411 N. Morningside Drive NE, Atlanta.

Shop certified-organic produce, local meats, breads and other goods.

Tai Chi in the Woods

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Friday, March 4 and 11:30-1 p.m. Sunday, March 6. Ongoing Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays in March. $120 non-members, $100 members for eight classes in March. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Relax with tai chi in the woods with Master Florin Szondi as you complete a series of gentle physical exercises and stretches.

North Fulton

Paint Like Bob Ross

Learn how to paint a Bob Ross landscape — complete with “happy trees” — this Saturday in Sandy Springs.

Learn how to paint a Bob Ross landscape — complete with “happy trees” — this Saturday in Sandy Springs.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 5. $65. Hammond Park Community Building, 6005 Glenridge Drive, Sandy Springs.

Have fun as Bob Ross-certified instructor Jeremy Rogers walks you through how to paint a Ross landscape, complete with “happy trees!” Bring a roll of paper towels to clean brushes and a bottle of water to stay hydrated.

Wedding Expo

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Free, but reservations required. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Talk to wedding service vendors all in one place, attend wedding workshops and enter to win fun prizes.

Big Chef-Teen Chef: Is It a Sandwich?

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5. $85 for parent/teen combo. Publix Aprons Cooking School, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560.

Spend some time with your teen and work together to make classic cheeseburger sliders and other hand-held dishes.

Gwinnett

Sip & Swine BBQ Festival

Munch on barbecue at Lawrenceville’s Sip & Swine BBQ Festival this Friday and Saturday.

Munch on barbecue at Lawrenceville’s Sip & Swine BBQ Festival this Friday and Saturday.

3 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, March 4 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Free admission. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville.

Munch on chicken, pork, desserts and more and listen to live music all day. Proceeds go to benefit the Home of Hope Gwinnett Children’s Shelter.

Running for Energy Efficiency 5K

7:30 p.m. check-in, 8:30 p.m. race start. Saturday, March 5. $35 plus fees. Anderby Brewing, 110 Technology Parkway Suite 200, Peachtree Corners.

Walk or run and enjoy music and a beer as you celebrate World Energy Efficiency Day. All proceeds will benefit the AEE Scholarship Program for students studying energy management, energy engineering and sustainability.

First Friday Concert

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, March 4. Norcross Community Center, 10 College St., Norcross. 770-448-2122.

Listen to music from Dynamo Deb Bowman and her Big Love Band, performing everything from Broadway, jazz and swing to Motown and Top 40 hits.

