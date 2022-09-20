ajc logo
X

Revolt CEO sees Atlanta as ‘hub for Black culture’

FILE - In this July 26, 2013, file photo, Sean "Diddy" Combs of Revolt TV waits to take the stage for a news conference about the new channel during the Television Critics Association summer press tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif. It was fitting that the rap impresario Combs opened his new Revolt TV music channel Monday, Oct. 21, 2013, on the steps of the Notorious B.I.G.'s old home, introducing a video for the late artist's 1994 song, "Juicy." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this July 26, 2013, file photo, Sean "Diddy" Combs of Revolt TV waits to take the stage for a news conference about the new channel during the Television Critics Association summer press tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif. It was fitting that the rap impresario Combs opened his new Revolt TV music channel Monday, Oct. 21, 2013, on the steps of the Notorious B.I.G.'s old home, introducing a video for the late artist's 1994 song, "Juicy." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Things to Do
By Christopher A. Daniel, For the AJC
1 hour ago
The Sean Combs-founded multimedia company hosts its signature event Sept. 24-25.

After 18 months of heading Revolt as CEO, Detavio Samuels has his eyes on leading a cultural revolution. The multimedia company now has facilities in Atlanta, so the leader hopes to further his mission to build a playground for Black creators and fuel the next generation of disruptors to continue to push culture forward.

Combined ShapeCaption
REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels is spearheading Revolt Summit x AT&T's return to Atlanta from Sept. 24-25 at 787 Windsor. Courtesy of REVOLT

Credit: Daniel Bleckley danielbleckley.com

REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels is spearheading Revolt Summit x AT&T's return to Atlanta from Sept. 24-25 at 787 Windsor. Courtesy of REVOLT

Credit: Daniel Bleckley danielbleckley.com

Combined ShapeCaption
REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels is spearheading Revolt Summit x AT&T's return to Atlanta from Sept. 24-25 at 787 Windsor. Courtesy of REVOLT

Credit: Daniel Bleckley danielbleckley.com

Credit: Daniel Bleckley danielbleckley.com

The Black-owned subscription-based cable network-turned-lifestyle brand founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs is returning to Atlanta for the third year to host its signature event, Revolt Summit x AT&T, on Sept. 24 and 25 at 787 Windsor. The now two-day festival themed “The Future is Now” is bringing together personalities such as Big Freedia, DJ Drama, Gucci Mane and Coi Leray to inspire and empower the next generation of creatives, entrepreneurs, curators and innovators to strive for excellence in music, business, tech, finance, fashion, activism, social justice, entertainment and media.

Combined ShapeCaption
Big Freedia, who will appear at this weekend's Revolt Summit, arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Big Freedia, who will appear at this weekend's Revolt Summit, arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Big Freedia, who will appear at this weekend's Revolt Summit, arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

“For us at Revolt, Atlanta is home,” Samuels, 41, said. “It is the hub for us and for Black culture. I’m privileged and honored to lead an organization that is headed by a global icon and purpose-driven about changing the current reality of the Black diaspora.”

Revolt Summit x AT&T features a career fair, pitch competition, the Be Heard talent competition and mentorship sessions through AT&T Office Hours booths. Audiences can experience live tapings of Revolt properties “Assets and Liabilities,” “Big Facts,” “Drink Champs” and “Rap Radar.”

To better serve Revolt’s primary younger demographic, Samuels and his team made three key additions to this year’s activities. For the first time, thought leaders like community organizer Tamika D. Mallory, tech innovator Iddris Sandu, Wieden + Kennedy creative director John Petty III, and serial entrepreneur 19 Keys are delivering 10-to 15-minute keynote addresses similar to TEDx Talks that concentrate on the future of culture, commerce, community and connectivity.

“This generation can be short on attention span, and sitting for eight panels for eight hours doesn’t feel like the right way to program for them,” Samuels said. “If the future is now, you have to help people see the future.”

Both days will feature musical performances from breakout acts and established talent. Each panel and town hall meeting will include the audience in the discussions for a more interactive, personable experience. “We wanted to be able to bring the audience onto the stage to engage them in a different way,” Samuels adds.

In February, Revolt opened its new home base, RBN Studios, near Atlantic Station where the newsmagazine “Revolt Black News Weekly” and the Gen Z-savvy “Black Girl Stuff” are both filmed. The channel’s hip-hop and basketball-themed show “The Crew League” has relocated its production from Los Angeles to Atlanta and will feature appearances from local talents like Quavo and 21 Savage in the upcoming season.

Samuels judged the finale of Revolt’s pitch competition series “Bet on Black,” which was taped by the company’s Atlanta studio team at Georgia Public Broadcasting. Featuring judges like Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole, No Limit Records founder Master P, rapper Remy Ma and Target executive Ron Edwards, the “Shark Tank”-like show is near and dear to Samuels because it builds morale and a peer group for Black entrepreneurs.

“The contestants are competing against each other, but on the other hand they’re supporting and lifting each other up,” Samuels said.

One of the channel’s latest successes, “Caresha Please,” is a brow-raising talk show hosted by one half of rap duo City Girls, Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee. Based on her hit Apple podcast, her unflinching candor with celebrity guests has made the series a trending topic and viral sensation.

“Caresha Please,” along with “Drink Champs” and “The Breakfast Club,” earned BET Hip Hop Awards nominations this year for best hip hop platform. Samuels says “Caresha Please” connects because it disrupts the status quo for Black women hosts.

“Our truth is not that we’re not capable; we were just never given the chance to because we didn’t talk the way they wanted us to talk, dress or look the way they wanted us to,” Samuels said.

“We are doing that with someone who the world would’ve never handed the microphone to, but she’s magic. We’re trying to find creators that can show up and be themselves unapologetically. It’s phenomenal to see how the world has taken to her.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Fat Joe, who is working on a new series for Revolt, arrives at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Fat Joe, who is working on a new series for Revolt, arrives at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Fat Joe, who is working on a new series for Revolt, arrives at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Revolt just signed off on a series hosted by rapper Fat Joe for Starz. The network is executive producing the show, originally streamed remotely on Instagram during the coronavirus pandemic. Bishop T.D. Jakes is also developing inspirational, faith-based programming for Revolt to premiere beginning in 2023.

“You never see the Black revolution move without the church,” Samuels adds. “We need those great faith-based players as a part of this ecosystem. Our people need hope, inspiration and joy.”

Samuels forecasts that RBN Studios and Revolt will produce 10 to 20 projects before the end of 2022. The goal-oriented strategist is looking to lead Revolt towards developing scripted programming, feature documentaries, e-commerce and sports to create more job opportunities for Black talent and change false narratives in the mainstream around Black culture.

“We’re not going to be the place where there’s one creator,” Samuels said. “We’re going to be the place where there are thousands of us. We wake up everyday feeling like we can change the world. If we want to shift the narrative for Black people globally, then we have to be able to tell those stories.”

IF YOU GO

Revolt Summit x AT&T

Sept. 24-25. $149 and $299. 787 Windsor, 787 Windsor St. SW, Atlanta. revoltsummit.com

About the Author

Christopher A. Daniel
Editors' Picks
In this AJC file photo, a Beagle mix named Sadie paused to take in the scene in the large dog run area in the Piedmont Dog Park.

Atlanta City Council bolsters limit on how long dogs can bark3h ago
A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows the U.S. Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker, left, and Democrat Raphael Warnock is deadlocked. Walker has the support of 46% of likely voters in the poll conducted Sept. 5-16, with Warnock at 44%. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.

Credit: File photos

AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
5h ago
GDOT cameras show fire trucks at the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on I-285 West.

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Driver killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash that blocked I-285 in Sandy Springs
5h ago
This is a rendering of the Medley mixed-use development project by Toro Development Company in Johns Creek.

Credit: Toro Development Company

Giant mixed-use project in Johns Creek gets its name
4h ago
This is a rendering of the Medley mixed-use development project by Toro Development Company in Johns Creek.

Credit: Toro Development Company

Giant mixed-use project in Johns Creek gets its name
4h ago
Atlanta Art Week creator Kendra Walker with "Still Untitled" by Patrick Eugene. (Courtesy of Courtesy of Atlanta Art Week/Piera Moore)

Credit: Piera Moore

Pop-ups, parties and talks fete first Atlanta Art Week
The Latest
Tony Hightower is the son of the late jazz icon Theresa Hightower. His new album is called "Legacy."

Credit: Courtesy of Tony Hightower

Tony Hightower’s ‘Legacy’ borrows from his jazz past to define his future
18h ago
Paul Bhasin ready to lead first season as DeKalb Symphony’s music director
18h ago
Annual open water swim at Lake Lanier makes waves to fight cancer
Featured
The Royal Standard flown on the Round Tower at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Leon Neal

Photos: Queen Elizabeth's last procession to Windsor Castle
22h ago
Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top