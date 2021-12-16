Review: Synchronicity’s jammin’ ‘Wonderland’ takes kids down the rabbit hole

Alice goes down the rabbit hole after the creature, falling and falling until she finds herself in Wonderland. The rules there grow curiouser and curiouser as Alice turns to a variety of strange characters for advice. A Caterpillar (Anna Dvorak Gonzalez) lectures her about how to adjust her size and deal with the constant of change. A sly Cheshire Cat (Danny Crowe) offers Alice some confusing directions about how to find her way before he disappears suddenly, leading her almost directly into the path of the evil monster Jabberwock.

Alice ventures from episode to episode, finding new challenges and weirder characters while trying to figure out the kind of person she wants to be. The twins Tweedledum and Tweedledee (Branden Shaw and David Wells) battle out a childish, petty and pointless argument, full of stunts and athleticism, in front of her. At a tea party for the Mad Hatter (Iliana Rivera), Alice is urged to show up uninvited in the garden of the Queen of Hearts (Autumn Hamilton) for a life-or-death game of croquet.

As this happens, the band, featuring keyboardist Gamble, drummer Joshua Troutman and guitarist Stevie Zapata, sits on stage, bringing necessary focus to the live music experience. Music director LeRell Ross deserves praise for making the music feel like a jam session the main cast steps into and out of.

The structure of the show, as directed by Jennifer Alice Acker, introduces the characters to the Synchronicity audience before Alice encounters them, which allows them to narrate the show through song. Having these de facto storytellers to guide the audience through Wonderland, even as Alice is baffled, makes all the strangeness more fun than scary.

In the lead, Young is precocious and spirited. There’s very little fear in her Alice, which might serve to assure the intended audience of youngsters. Even when she’s threatened with beheading, Alice never feels like she’s in danger.

Crowe, in particular, feels like a rock star. In a striped sweatshirt and plaid pajama pants, he straps on an electric guitar and commands our attention. He lounges onstage with swagger, his grin mischievous, and his intentions as the Cat are never entirely certain. He appears to be having a blast onstage, and it’s contagious.

David Wells plays the March Hare, as well as Tweedledee, and his costume evokes Jimi Hendrix. He backflips during one of the fights, choreographed by Kimmie Gee, which was a highlight of the show for some of the children in the audience. And Wells even jumps behind a drum kit, taking over for Troutman during some respectable solos.

The most stunning vocalist is Hamilton, who imbues her Queen of Hearts with diva attitude and style like Tina Turner’s. Her showcase moments come late in the program, but they’re powerful.

Regarding design, much of “Wonderland” feels a bit thrown together. There aren’t moments of spectacle that wow. The set from Madalyn Walsh never transforms into a place jarringly unlike our own. Designed by Derrick Vanmeter, the costumes for even the most fantastic creatures, such as the Caterpillar or a Unicorn, are just regular comfortable clothing with animal touches. It’s an intentional choice, making the show feel more homegrown and family-ready.

And it makes the music feel like a human achievement, rather than an impossible feat piped in from above. If your kids leave the theater with a healthy respect for rock music, that’s fantastic. But Carroll’s story lends itself to more wild creativity and stage magic than was on display. That would have made Wonderland more wonderful.

Benjamin Carr is an arts journalist and critic who has contributed to ArtsATL since 2019. His plays have been produced at The Vineyard Theatre in Manhattan, as part of the Samuel French Off-Off Broadway Short Play Festival, and the Center for Puppetry Arts. His first novel, Impacted, was published by The Story Plant in 2021.

Through Jan. 2. $15-$40. Synchronicity Theatre at Peachtree Pointe, 1545 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-484-8636, synchrotheatre.com.

