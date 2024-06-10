Remembering when Mick Jagger visited Atlanta landmarks

The Rolling Stones played to a packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, June 7, but it was just the band’s latest of many visits to Atlanta.

At this latest show, the AJC’s Dan Klepal wrote that “the Stones snarled, kicked and punched their way through a two-hour, 18-song set.... From the first, familiar chord change of the go-to opener “Start Me Up,” it was clear this show wasn’t going to sound like your granddaddy’s Rolling Stones record.”

Last time they were here, in November 2021, Mick Jagger took to X (then known as Twitter) to share photos of himself at various Atlanta landmarks, including the High Museum of Art and the Jackson Street Bridge, with Atlanta’s skyline gleaming behind him.