Remembering when Mick Jagger visited Atlanta landmarks

The Rolling Stones frontman posted pics of himself at the Clermont, Piedmont Park and more in 2021.
Atlanta, GA: The Rolling Stones play for crazed fans singing along to every word at Mercedes Benz Stadium on the Hackney Diamonds Tour. Photo taken Friday June 7, 2024. 060924 aajc rolling stones review (RYAN FLEISHER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)
Rolling Stones
Atlanta, GA: The Ghost Hounds opened for The Rolling Stones at Mercedes Benz Stadium on the Hackney Diamonds Tour. Photo taken Friday June 7, 2024. 060924 aajc rolling stones review (RYAN FLEISHER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)
Atlanta, GA: The Ghost Hounds opened for The Rolling Stones at Mercedes Benz Stadium on the Hackney Diamonds Tour. Photo taken Friday June 7, 2024. 060924 aajc rolling stones review (RYAN FLEISHER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)
Atlanta, GA: The Ghost Hounds opened for The Rolling Stones at Mercedes Benz Stadium on the Hackney Diamonds Tour. Photo taken Friday June 7, 2024. 060924 aajc rolling stones review (RYAN FLEISHER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)
Atlanta, GA: The Ghost Hounds opened for The Rolling Stones at Mercedes Benz Stadium on the Hackney Diamonds Tour. Photo taken Friday June 7, 2024. 060924 aajc rolling stones review (RYAN FLEISHER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)
Atlanta, GA: The Ghost Hounds opened for The Rolling Stones at Mercedes Benz Stadium on the Hackney Diamonds Tour. Photo taken Friday June 7, 2024. 060924 aajc rolling stones review (RYAN FLEISHER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)
Atlanta, GA: The Ghost Hounds opened for The Rolling Stones at Mercedes Benz Stadium on the Hackney Diamonds Tour. Photo taken Friday June 7, 2024. 060924 aajc rolling stones review (RYAN FLEISHER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)
Atlanta, GA: The Ghost Hounds opened for The Rolling Stones at Mercedes Benz Stadium on the Hackney Diamonds Tour. Photo taken Friday June 7, 2024. 060924 aajc rolling stones review (RYAN FLEISHER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)
Atlanta, GA: The Rolling Stones play for crazed fans singing along to every word at Mercedes Benz Stadium on the Hackney Diamonds Tour. Photo taken Friday June 7, 2024. 060924 aajc rolling stones review (RYAN FLEISHER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)
The Rolling Stones played to a packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, June 7, but it was just the band’s latest of many visits to Atlanta.

At this latest show, the AJC’s Dan Klepal wrote that “the Stones snarled, kicked and punched their way through a two-hour, 18-song set.... From the first, familiar chord change of the go-to opener “Start Me Up,” it was clear this show wasn’t going to sound like your granddaddy’s Rolling Stones record.”

ExploreRead our review of the Rolling Stones at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Last time they were here, in November 2021, Mick Jagger took to X (then known as Twitter) to share photos of himself at various Atlanta landmarks, including the High Museum of Art and the Jackson Street Bridge, with Atlanta’s skyline gleaming behind him.

Earlier that fall, he took to social media to share a photo of himself at a bar in Charlotte, North Carolina, posting about his outing to the Thirsty Beaver Saloon along with the message, “Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC.”

The bar’s co-owner, Brian Wilson, told The Charlotte Observer that Jagger was somehow overlooked by both staff and unwitting guests. “He was in here and then he was gone,” Wilson told the outlet.

On the current tour, he didn’t post anything from any local Atlanta spots, but earlier this spring, he did take the time to give a similar shout-outs to Houston and Orlando, Florida.

Shane Harrison is the Arts & Entertainment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com. He has been with the AJC since 1990.

