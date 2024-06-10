Remembering when Mick Jagger visited Atlanta landmarks

The Rolling Stones played to a packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, June 7, but it was just the band’s latest of many visits to Atlanta.
At this latest show, the AJC’s Dan Klepal wrote that “the Stones snarled, kicked and punched their way through a two-hour, 18-song set.... From the first, familiar chord change of the go-to opener “Start Me Up,” it was clear this show wasn’t going to sound like your granddaddy’s Rolling Stones record.”
Last time they were here, in November 2021, Mick Jagger took to X (then known as Twitter) to share photos of himself at various Atlanta landmarks, including the High Museum of Art and the Jackson Street Bridge, with Atlanta’s skyline gleaming behind him.
Seeing the sights of Atlanta, see you at the show tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/mFeN4TGCIG— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) November 10, 2021
Earlier that fall, he took to social media to share a photo of himself at a bar in Charlotte, North Carolina, posting about his outing to the Thirsty Beaver Saloon along with the message, “Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC.”
Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC pic.twitter.com/BWssvivAII— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 30, 2021
The bar’s co-owner, Brian Wilson, told The Charlotte Observer that Jagger was somehow overlooked by both staff and unwitting guests. “He was in here and then he was gone,” Wilson told the outlet.
On the current tour, he didn’t post anything from any local Atlanta spots, but earlier this spring, he did take the time to give a similar shout-outs to Houston and Orlando, Florida.
Having fun in Houston! Looking forward to seeing you all tonight at NRG stadium! pic.twitter.com/OuUfN608sG— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 28, 2024
Some moments in between shows lately.. see you tonight in Orlando! pic.twitter.com/pRhDnC2vCo— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) June 3, 2024
