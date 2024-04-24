Reflecting on genealogy research over 50 years

In olden times, one had to go to a courthouse to look up material, or at least to the state archives where hopefully the county records up to a certain year were on microfilm. The Georgia Archives and Georgia’s legendary Ben Fortson were forerunners in continuing to microfilm records to make them accessible. Now most of these are digitized, online and viewable from home.

While attending large-scale conferences was important to learn the latest, now you can attend Zoom meetings, podcasts, webinars, and many other educational sessions to stay abreast. It’s hard to keep up, hence so one needs to decide where they want to spend their time, energy, and money.

DNA testing came along around 2000 and I know I got involved in 2005. Now that has become a required part of anyone’s genealogy proof if they really want to be sure of things.

So, now we ask, what is next?

GGS celebrates 60th anniversary

The Georgia Genealogical Society (GGS) is celebrating 60 years as one of the oldest genealogical societies in the state. It is planning its usual educational programming this year, as well as a special quarterly devoted to an update on the society’s 60 years.

The society was formed in 1964 out of a genealogy class taught by Carroll Hart, who later became the state archivist. For more information, see gagensociety.org.

Georgia Archives, get the latest news

On the Georgia Archives website, GeorgiaArchives.org, you can sign up to get press releases and other news. That way, you won’t miss anything. They have a new newsletter as well.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, GA 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.