Rare sneakers become art in ‘Face Value’ at SCAD FASH

Artist Gary Lockwood turns rare sneakers into masks collected by basketball stars and musicians including Kevin Durant, Iman Shumpert and Method Man. Courtesy of SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film

Lockwood says he got his start as an artist writing graffiti in eighth grade, when he also picked up his alias: the “freehand” referring to his drawing talent and the “profit” to his early determination “to make a living off of what I draw.” Freehand Profit is also a Google-friendly way for fans to find Lockwood on the internet, since searches for “Gary Lockwood” tend to return the actor and star of Stanley Kubrick’s film opus “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

Lockwood has designed more than 200 masks since 2010, when he first conceptualized the masks as forged from the remains of a post-apocalyptic world divided by tribes identified by sneaker brand. Depending upon his deadline, Lockwood will spend anywhere from days to years on a sneaker mask and has created original artworks for basketball players including Kevin Durant and Iman Shumper and musicians like Method Man as well as brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, Reebok and Foot Locker. Though Lockwood has developed a solid fan base, he’s also run afoul of sneakerheads who object to his repurposing of highly coveted, valuable shoes. “There are folks out there that will never enjoy seeing what I do, because they just value the sneakers that much,” he admits.

A selection of sneaker masks by artist Gary Lockwood. Courtesy of SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film

For Lockwood, the Nike Air Max is a personal favorite. He currently has over 108 in his own collection that he keeps in clear drop-front boxes so he can see them. But he adds, it is important to also wear them, which keeps the polyurethane midsoles from crumbling.

As he notes on his website of the intentional contradictions contained in the work, his masks “reflect a balance of the celebratory aspects of our humanity and culture with the awareness that we are a world at war, plagued by injustice, oppression and environmental destruction.”

EXHIBITION PREVIEW

“Face Value: Sneaker Masks by Freehand Profit”

Through Sept. 11. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays. $10; $8 seniors/military; $20 family of three or more; $5 college students with ID and alumni; free for under age 14, SCAD students, staff, faculty and members. SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film, 1600 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-253-3132, scadfash.org.