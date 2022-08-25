‘Railtalk-Re-Connect’ gives MARTA riders a platform for creative messaging

Next they bought some simple refrigerator magnets, each inscribed with one or more words, and set them up along the underutilized metallic areas of the stations. The positive response was immediate. “The power of this project is the simplicity,” Bruins said. It’s also about the element of surprise. Most people recognize fridge magnets, but when they’re placed out of context, as in a train station, people experience them anew.

Fast forward to Atlanta in 2019, when Bruins and Corvers translated what had worked in the Netherlands into a nine-day experiment/installation for the Atlanta Design Festival. For a week and a half, the two designers rode MARTA, met passengers, spoke about passengers’ experiences “writing” with the magnets, and collected data about patterns of interaction.

Combined Shape Caption Spoken word artist Luke Legacy creates a message for his fellow MARTA riders. / Photos by Kimberly Evans Credit: Photos by Kimberly Evans Credit: Photos by Kimberly Evans Combined Shape Caption Spoken word artist Luke Legacy creates a message for his fellow MARTA riders. / Photos by Kimberly Evans Credit: Photos by Kimberly Evans Credit: Photos by Kimberly Evans

They also noticed key differences between passengers’ responses in the Netherlands and Atlanta. Bruins said Atlanta passengers tended to be “more extroverted, wanting to talk about the things they wrote.” They were also more forthcoming about sharing personal sentiments.

The two stations, Midtown and West End, each developed a distinct Railtalk personality. Four thousand passengers left messages at the two sites, ranging from the existential (“Music Heals”) to the personal (“RIP Grandma”) to the cheeky (“Get Paid $ / N / Get Laid”). In a few rare instances when someone left a derogatory or disrespectful message, the designers observed that other passengers would amend it with a shuffling of letters.

This year, after a two-year delay due to the pandemic, the installation returned, better resourced and expanded to seven MARTA rail stations: North Springs, Doraville, Lindbergh Center, West End, College Park, H.E. Holmes, and Indian Creek.

It launched in June and will continue through this year’s Design Festival, Oct. 1-9.

Bruins and Corvers also decided to incorporate a greater variety of magnets, with letters of different shapes and sizes and even images instead of letters, to increase accessibility and interest. It appears that the creativity and mixture of sentiments this time around has kept pace with Railtalk’s first outing: In late July, for instance, messages included “Ozone,” “Springtime Red,” and “Always Remember You Are Awesome.”

Some of the letters have gone missing, something the designers planned for; but even the absence of letters can lead to more discovery, Bruins said. “In the Netherlands, people were taking the letters with them way more than in Atlanta. Sometimes I go to people’s houses and see these letters, and they’re using them to teach their kids to write.”

For Flux Projects executive director Anne Dennington, this project strikes at an essential component of what public art is all about. “The artists are super smart, and (Railtalk) is well thought out and designed, but it does rely on our audience to share the content and give it meaning. It’s kind of as good as our audience makes it. People have real ownership.”

The team is currently collecting feedback through QR codes on each board. By early August, they had gathered around 80 submissions. After the Design Festival, Bruins and Corvers plan to publish a collection of passengers’ writing and images, and the story behind the whole project.

Combined Shape Caption ArtsATL logo Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL Combined Shape Caption ArtsATL logo Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.