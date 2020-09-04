Race, history and righteous anger on view in solo show

"H1020 Reparations Variant" (2020) by Horace Imhotep. Courtesy of The Gallery by Wish Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Trained as a graphic artist who currently also works as a fashion designer, Imhotep is good at stark attention-grabbing imagery that instantly telegraphs his intent. It makes perfect sense in an exhibition space connected to next-door street wear shop Wish and that fashion genre’s identification with youth, rebellion, hard truths and its frequent collaborations with art world voices like Virgil Abloh or KAWS.

Some of Imhotep’s best works are the neat, square acrylic on canvas pictogram-style images that mix the lexicon of Sue Coe, Pennsylvania Dutch, Layla Ali, James Rosenquist and a crisp, colorful look whose visual seduction is hard to ignore. Imhotep has a special gift for rendering young Black men in a striking, graphic way that manages to collide tragedy and rage; their faces etched with shadows, their despair evident. The young African American cowboy surrounded by Roadrunner cartoon-style black and white cacti in “HI013 The Cowboy variant” (2020) is a prime example of the best of that breed. That work, featuring that glowering figure in an enormous yellow hat with a bullet through it speaks to how the fundamental American spirit of rugged individualism, outlaw behavior and iconoclasm have been elevated to myth when practiced by white Americans, but amounts to villainy when African Americans exercise the same prerogative.

"H1014 The Flying Lady Variant" (2020) Courtesy of The Gallery by Wish Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Combining arresting graphics with a skin-crawling undertow, his image “HI016 Gang Gang Sandlewood Variant” (2019) turns nightmare into pattern. The work references the famous 1788 historical illustration of the Brookes British slave ship’s human cargo arranged in a ship’s hull, translating that same horrific overview into a kind of scarf or bandana pattern, embedding history in design.

There is raw energy and a thumbed-nose spirit in “Lion” that blends indignation, attitude and some very valid pop culture gripes. With more focus and perhaps a tighter exhibition style, this is an artist who could take the city by storm if he wanted to.

“Lion, Tigers, Bears and a Draco”

Through Sept. 13. By appointment only. Free. The Gallery by Wish, 453 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-880-0402, www.wishatlgallery.com.

Bottom Line: This is a supremely talented artist with a lot to say who needs to focus and deliver a streamlined message.