PushPush workshops an offbeat ‘Artificial Island’

Caption Zoey Laird and Freddy Boyd appear in the PushPush Arts workshop production of "The Artificial Island," continuing through June 4 in a performance space at the First United Methodist Church in College Park. Courtesy of PushPush Arts Credit: Handout

Besides her bizarre infatuation with the infamous Kevin Costner flop “Waterworld,” that flaky guidance counselor also forms an exceedingly weird obsession with Penny, too. At one point, the doctor sneaks into her patient’s cell at night, bearing a gift of sexy lingerie … Or does she?

And Penny’s eligible bachelor of a bunkmate must have his own thing for the Ralph Macchio movie “Crossroads,” given how he recounts to her a supposedly personal but all-too-familiar story about selling his soul to the devil for $175, and the promise of becoming the best guitarist in the world. His present to Penny is a push-button box equipped with a laugh track, which factors in a few later scenes.

As she struggles writing her first screenplay — resetting “Citizen Kane” in a women’s prison — Penny eventually negotiates her own bargain with the devil (as embodied in a comical cameo by Habeger), before setting out on the uncertain road that lies ahead of her, in a symbolic manner of speaking.

Butzer’s “The Artificial Island” is all that, covering a whole lot of metaphorical ground in a mere 70-odd minutes. The acting tends to be variable, and, par for the PushPush course, the production values are fairly negligible. It needs more fine-tuning, but that’s why it’s called a “workshop,” after all.

As for what the future holds for PushPush Arts, upcoming theater plans include “Deaf Republic,” an original response to the situation in Ukraine, and an updated version of the ancient Sophocles epic “Antigone,” addressing some ever-relevant issues about the perils of authoritarianism. Bring it on!

THEATER REVIEW

“The Artificial Island”

Through June 4. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 8 p.m. Monday. $10-$25 (pay what you can). PushPush Arts Theater Annex (at First United Methodist Church), 3716 E. Main St., College Park. pushpusharts.com.

Bottom line: Erratic, but an ongoing work in progress.