Porchfest takes over Virginia-Highland for year two

Emily Dodds, who plays guitar in the bands Tuesday Nights Live (11 a.m.) and Fruit for All (3 p.m., both at 935 Virginia Circle), has had thrilling community-oriented experiences at both Oakhurst and Virginia-Highland porchfests. Though it can be tricky fitting the seven-piece Tuesday Nights band on small porches, she said it’s always been a blast.

“The hosts of the events, the people who offer up their porches, are wonderful to share their space with us and make this possible. Without them, we wouldn’t have a place to play,” she said. The majority of the hosts who welcomed bands last year will be participating this year.

Steve and Kathy Fazenbaker hosted two bands last year from their porch on Highland View. For the second running of the festival, they will welcome singer-songwriter Joshua Fletcher at 11 a.m. and Mutant County Line at 4 p.m. The Virginia Highland District matched up each willing porch owner with the bands, but residents could request certain groups if desired. The Fazenbakers, who have lived on the street for more than two decades, host because they love the energy and the buzz it creates in the community and like being part of a festival where bands are playing at houses up and down the street.

“Last year, our band finished and people could literally turn around on the same street and start listening to a new band,” Kathy said.

It’s this community feel that draws Dodds to Porchest, whether in Oakhurst, which takes place Oct. 8 this year, or Virginia-Highland. The chance to revel in music for an entire day, with residents exploring their neighborhoods at the same time, is meaningful.

“It’s almost like nothing else exists,” she said, “except this good time we’re having with the community.”

Check out more free music that will be happening in and around Atlanta in the coming weeks and months:

Roswell

Alive in Roswell

The mini festival occurs each third Thursday through October, from 5-9 p.m., in Historic Roswell Town Square and surrounding areas. Live music happens in the Heart of Roswell Park on Canton Street and in the Roswell Antique & Interiors parking lot. aliveinroswell.com.

Riverside Sounds

Free concert at Riverside Park (575 Riverside Road) on the fourth Saturday of the month, from May to October. Artists include Emily Wolfe, J & the Causeways and Ruby Velle & the Soulphonics. www.roswellgov.com.

Alpharetta

Home by Dark Concert Series

This free concert series is offered at Brooke Street Park, located behind City Hall, from May 14 to September 10. Concerts start at 7:30 p.m. www.homebydark.com.

Norcross

Summer Concert Series

Eight free concerts, from May to September, on Friday nights from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. in Thrasher Park (93 Park Drive). www.aplacetoimagine.com.

Duluth

Summer Stage Concert Series

The Evolution of Pop plays a free concert at the Town Green (3142 Hill St.) on July 23 from 8-10 p.m. duluthga.net.