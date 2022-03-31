Performances glow in Horizon’s topical ‘Light’

Caption Cynthia D. Barker and Enoch King co-star in “The Light,” a romantic comedy-drama continuing through April 17 at Horizon Theatre. Courtesy of Horizon Theatre Credit: Shocphoto Imagery LLC Credit: Shocphoto Imagery LLC Caption Cynthia D. Barker and Enoch King co-star in “The Light,” a romantic comedy-drama continuing through April 17 at Horizon Theatre. Courtesy of Horizon Theatre Credit: Shocphoto Imagery LLC Credit: Shocphoto Imagery LLC

Rashad, meanwhile, no matter his accomplishments as a devoted father and heroic firefighter, sometimes still grapples with feeling “disgraced” about his failed former football career. Struggling with it became a matter of “feeding my body and neglecting my soul,” he confesses — until, that is, he met and fell in love with Genesis.

For tonight’s anniversary (all of the action unfolds in real time, on yet another fabulous set designed by Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay), each of them bears two gifts for the other. He plans to make it official by presenting her with an engagement ring, and he has another surprise in the form of concert tickets to see the pop singer they saw on their first date together. She has season tickets for him to his favorite football team, in addition to some important good news to share with him, too.

A rather abrupt plot revelation at the midway mark won’t be spoiled here, but the consequently uncomfortable shift in tone darkens the overall mood of “The Light” — threatening, in the process, to upset that formidable balance the show goes to such great lengths to establish, whereupon one of the characters suddenly starts doing a lot more of the talking, and the other a lot more listening. (It’s no coincidence, however, that playwright Webb, and both of the show’s certifiably qualified co-directors, Horizon associate artistic producer Marguerite Hannah and Lydia Fort, are all women.)

In its ensuing hot-button debates about “Black male privilege,” female empowerment, “teachable moments” and practicing what one preaches, the play finally ends up taking a side, after all, somewhat skewing the narrative and tipping the scales accordingly, and then essentially daring the audience not to comply.

THEATER REVIEW

“The Light”

Through April 17. 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 5 p.m. Sundays. $27-$35. Horizon Theatre, 1083 Austin Ave. NE (in Little Five Points), Atlanta. 404-584-7450, www.horizontheatre.com.

Bottom line: Acting tours de force illuminate a topical comedy-drama.