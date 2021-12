Caption "The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes – Holiday Edition" at Out Front Theatre Company stars (from left) Blake Fountain as Dorothy, Precious Anika West as Blanche and Robert Hindsman as Sophia. Credit: Tyler Ogburn Photography Caption "The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes – Holiday Edition" at Out Front Theatre Company stars (from left) Blake Fountain as Dorothy, Precious Anika West as Blanche and Robert Hindsman as Sophia. Credit: Tyler Ogburn Photography Credit: Tyler Ogburn Photography

In the first episode, the ladies are getting ready for Christmas in their own ways. Dorothy and Sophia are doing some last-minute shopping and Blanche is trying to hook up with as many mall Santas as possible. Rose is hoping to bring back the spirit of Christmas and has a fever dream — involving a blind angel — that sends the whole house into a tilt-a-whirl.

The first episode starts off a bit slow and messy. There’s a play on “It’s A Wonderful Life” that doesn’t hold together. The writing doesn’t quite know what it wants to be. The irony of writing chaos onstage is that each moment has to be incredibly tidy to work. The script tries to make up for the messiness by inserting a lot of male anatomy jokes, but the moments that work best are the ones where the actors are becoming farcical versions of the already farcical characters.

Precious Anika West as Blanche impersonates Rue McClanahan’s walk and voice so well, it’s almost as if she’s possessed by her. Robert Hindsman has perfected Sophia’s iconic shuffle and lands the dry humor and one-liners every time. If anything, the production could afford to slow down the pace so that audience laughs don’t step on the jokes.

Andi Stanisec as Rose is the star of the second episode, which is overall tighter, better and laugh-out-loud funny. On this next Christmas, the ladies have too many house guests, most notably Sophia and Dorothy’s Jewish cousin, Esther (Rial Ellsworth), and Aunt Inga (Lisa Boyd), Rose’s aunt/St. Olaf’s cheese empress. Plus, Blanche is getting ready for a sexy performance of “Santa Baby” at the community center, but a younger woman, Misty (TJ Ruth) threatens to steal her thunder. With all of these competing interests in the house, what could possibly go wrong?

Somewhere around the time Flo (Kait Rivas), whose purpose isn’t quite clear, has to go to the hospital from being hip-bumped too hard in a Santa costume, it’s just par for the course. From Esther’s Hanukkah song — performed in a metallic dreidel-printed sweatshirt — to the dancing cheesecake choreography, the show leans into its own silliness and earns its laughs.

The Out Front cast and crew have created a riotously funny evening that is not at all suitable for young (or sexually inhibited) audiences. With “The Golden Girls,” they prove that sketch comedy is very much in their wheelhouse. It makes for a fun night out and certainly injects some ho-ho-ho into the holiday season.

Kelundra Smith, an ArtsATL Editor-at-Large, is a critic and arts journalist whose mission is to connect people to cultural experiences and each other. Her work appears in The New York Times, ESPN’s The Undefeated, American Theatre and elsewhere. She is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association and the Society of Professional Journalists.

THEATER REVIEW

“The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes — Holiday Edition”

Through Dec. 19. $25. Out Front Theatre, 999 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-448-2755, outfronttheatre.com.

