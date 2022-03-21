Out Front’s modest ‘When Last We Flew’ takes wing

There are also periodic cellphone calls from his classmate and closest confidante, Ian (Lu Vijil), one of a few alternating narrators in the play’s supporting cast, who’s openly gay and at a certain point sadly acknowledges to the audience his feelings for Paul by confessing, “The worst thing in the world is to love someone who only sees you as a friend.”

Thomson and Vijil are definitely the weakest links in director Reed’s largely unfamiliar ensemble, while the ever-resourceful Thomas (Theatre du Reve’s “The Little Prince,” Theatrical Outfit’s “Christmas at Pemberley,” Horizon’s “Wolves,” Synchronicity’s “rip”) once again establishes herself to be one of Atlanta’s most consistently qualified talents as Paul’s caring, if put upon, single mother.

More unexpected are the equally superb contributions from the remaining members (and relative unknowns to me) in the acting company. A solid Evan Hill Phillips registers with a couple of affecting moments in flashback scenes as Paul’s absent father, and later as a new classmate at his school. And Dalyla McGee is simply splendid in a number of roles as various teachers, principals and parents, among other character turns.

Possibly best of all is the excellent Ebony Jerry as Natalie, a “high-spirited firecracker” who initially discovers a sense of social activism as the token student of color at a Catholic prep school she not-so-affectionately refers to as “cracker high.” Her amusingly awful rendition of the “Black national anthem” at a pep rally observing “MLKJ Day” (in September, no less) eventually leads to her expulsion, after a foul-mouthed outburst in the ostensible interest of “righting a history of wrongs.”

When Natalie crashes through Paul’s bathroom ceiling in one of several dream-like tornado sequences that this generally marginal Out Front production doesn’t have the budget or technical wizardry to fully actualize, Jerry alone — donning wings in a comedic variation of Kushner’s famous prophetical angel — almost pulls it off just the same.

Bottom line: A far cry from “Angels in America,” but its heart is in the right place.