Out Front fails to mend a frayed ‘Tear You Apart’

Forget a totally extraneous prologue of sorts, in which we’re introduced to Sam and Leo, who are heavily disguised and provocatively dancing beneath a shimmering disco ball. In addition, there’s not one, but two epilogue sequences tacked on at the end; the first takes place “maybe six months later,” or so the title card tells us, and the second unfolds another five years after that.

It could have been more interesting or productive — and certainly no less contrived or protracted — to somehow transplant or incorporate those segments into the plot’s primary time frame. Why not, especially if the only notable distinction about February, for instance, presents a brief, unspoken moment where Sam discovers one of Leo’s empty water bottles in the refrigerator late one night, and angrily throws it back into his bedroom? Or when the representative highlight from May, apparently, offers a cursory glimpse of Leo clipping his toenails while watching an episode of “The Golden Girls”?

Palmero’s performance is moderately affecting, although the script scarcely provides her enough to work with in terms of validating the lengths to which Sam is willing to go to maintain her hold on Leo, or to explain why she’d want to, particularly after selling her novel and pocketing a hefty advance. Instead, Gould misdirects her attention on raising doubts and fabricating possible ulterior motives with regard to Zhang’s Chloe, an otherwise ostensibly sympathetic bystander in the messy mix.

For his part, during most of the show, poor Busch is required (or opts) to exaggerate Leo as a whining, flighty, borderline-offensive stereotype, which only makes it more implausible that either Sam or Chloe would go to such trouble or exert so much effort on his behalf. The actor vastly improves in the last half, when his character effectively tones down and plays it straight, so to speak. As Leo unavoidably realizes, “It’s time to grow up.”

Nonetheless, in the not-so-grand scheme, that’s too little of a foregone conclusion, and it comes far too late.

THEATER REVIEW

“I Wanna [expletive] Tear You Apart”

Through Feb. 18. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays; 8 p.m. Monday (Feb. 13). $15-$25. Out Front Theatre, 999 Brady Avenue NW, Atlanta. 404-448-2755, outfronttheatre.com.

Bottom line: A dud that shreds any credibility.