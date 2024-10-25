North Georgia’s Rome International Film Fest fetes actor Tim Blake Nelson

As Rozyski, a gruff and embittered alcoholic, battles his inner demons, reconnects with his estranged daughter and reluctantly coaches his grandson in boxing, he grapples with what he lost in pursuit of winning. Nelson embraced the role wholeheartedly.

“I’m at a point in my career at which smaller films often come to me with extraordinary roles that, were it a studio movie, they would’ve asked somebody else more famous,” Nelson said. “But since I’ve had a measure of success ... when a smaller film with an unconventional lead is casting, people are beginning to think of me. And luckily, these are exactly the types of roles that I want to be playing … often off-the-grid-weirdos.”

Nelson’s refined talent is captivating as he embodies the raw, antihero in “Bang Bang.” While the film follows some classic sports tropes, its grit and depth elevate it beyond predictable norms. A plot twist pivots the film midway.

“What I really appreciate about Will Janowitz’s script is that it successfully convinces you it’s one type of movie, but then it takes this completely unexpected swerve about halfway through that is both surprising and organic and changes what the movie is, and what the movie’s terms are,” said Nelson, who had to train for months at a New York City boxing gym to play the role.

The multitalented actor, director, writer and, most recently, novelist (last year he published “City of Blows”), will be a central figure at RIFF, which takes place Oct. 31 through Nov. 3. Not only will festivalgoers get to attend the Georgia premiere of “Bang Bang” (with Nelson and director Gradshaw in attendance), they will also get to watch “Leaves of Grass,” written and directed by Nelson, see “O Brother, Where Art Thou,” enjoy musical performances of the “O Brother, Where Art Thou” soundtrack performed by the Rome Music Collective, and witness Nelson accept the Flannery O’Connor Award for Storytelling.

While the RIFF award announcement specifically calls out Nelson’s standout roles in “Old Henry,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou,” and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” Nelson has a lifetime of achievements in storytelling. His trajectory as an artist, he said, has been a journey “of accumulation, rather than a series of seminal moments.” He related his growth to being a “sponge,” soaking up lessons from all the talented people he’s collaborated with. If there ever was an inciting incident in Nelson’s own hero’s journey, however, one could say it was when he was first cast as Delmar. Landing on the Coen’s launchpad happened unconventionally; it resulted from a double date and a mishap with spicy peppers.

“My wife of 30 years now, Lisa, was volunteering in New York City … and Fran McDormand [wife of Joel Coen] was also a volunteer. Fran often found it difficult to find couple friends. … She had a gut instinct that it might work. … Joel and I are both Jewish. Joel and I read a lot. Joel and I are film nerds.

“It began inauspiciously because Lisa and I had them over for dinner, and we had this jar of chiltepins, which are these little round peppers from Texas. … In the middle of dinner, Joel just grabbed the jar because he thought they were little peanuts. He poured himself a handful and popped them in his mouth. I didn’t see it, but my wife just watched aghast … that was the beginning, I suppose.”

Awhile after the dinner, Nelson got a call from Joel Coen asking him to read the script for “O Brother, Where Art Thou.” Nelson thought the Coens just wanted his thoughts since he was a classics major in college.

“I was astonished they were interested in giving me such a large role in a trio that consisted of George Clooney and John Turturro ...,” Nelson said. ”So, my initial response to Joel was, ‘I’m not sure.’ He, of course, thought I was out of my mind.”

Nelson’s portrayal of fan-favorite, endearing, toad-chasing Delmar catapulted his Hollywood career.

Finding an element of resonance with his characters is critical for Nelson. To play Bang Bang, Nelson said he mined his experience as a father of three sons, and his status as a mature actor paired with his younger counterpart Andrew Liner, to create the realistic portrayal of a reluctant grandfather and retired boxer mentoring his more naive grandson.

“I’ve done around a hundred films now, and he [Liner] is just starting out. That mirrors the relationship between my teaching him to box,” said Nelson.

Nelson’s preparation process has changed over time.

“I used to make impulsive decisions about how a character would sound, what a character would look like, and how a character would move,” he recalled. “That led to a lot of striking, but often shallow choices … particularly when you’re wanting to depict a person an audience will perceive to be nuanced and real. ... When I take a role on now, I spend a lot of time in prep. ... I’ve become convinced that not spending a couple of months letting a character seep in is inimical to the kind of depth and subtlety I’m trying to find.”

Wearing many hats — that of writer, actor and director — Nelson said, has also aided him.

“Each nourishes the others,” he said. “They are different angles of the same prism.”

Nelson fans can appreciate all these aspects of his artistry at RIFF.

AT RIFF

For Nelson fans:

Watch “Leaves of Grass,” directed and written by Nelson, on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. at DeSoto Theatre.

Watch the Georgia premiere of “Bang Bang,” directed by Vincent Gradshaw, written by Will Janowitz, starring Nelson, on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at DeSoto Theatre.

Attend a conversation with Nelson on Nov. 3 at 3:30 at PAM Studios.

Watch a screening of “O Brother, Where Art Thou” on Nov. 3 at 4:30 p.m. at Rome City Auditorium.

Listen the music of “O Brother, Where Art Thou” performed live by the Rome Music Collective on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

Other RIFF Highlights

Watch the 40th-anniversary screening of the ‘80s classic film “Gremlins” on Halloween night at 7 p.m. at the DeSoto Theatre with special guest Zach Galligan, who portrayed Billy in the movie. Galligan will also premiere his film “Honk,” directed by Charles de Lauzirika, at 9:15 p.m. Tyler Mane, who portrayed Michael Myers in Rob Zombie’s “Halloween,” will also be in attendance.

“Bob Trevino Likes It,” directed by Tracie Laymon and starring John Leguizamo, Barbie Ferreira, and French Stewart, will screen on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at the DeSoto Theatre.

The Latin Filmmakers Panel will spotlight the creativity of Latin filmmakers on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. at Rome City Auditorium.

A presentation will be made by the “Proof” podcast team, dedicated to overturning wrongful convictions through storytelling and investigative research, on Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. at DeSoto Theatre.

The Georgia-made “Breakup Season,” featuring Chandler Riggs from “The Walking Dead,” will screen on Nov. 3 at 1:30 p.m. at Rome City Auditorium.

Other panels will include renowned actors and industry figures, including Brad Carter, Sunny Mabrey, Tom Brady and Ethan Embry.

For the full schedule and to purchase tickets to any of the events, visit riffga.com.