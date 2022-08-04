New outdoor art installations on MLK Drive; Black Art in America Foundation

“BAIA Foundation selected these recipients because of the compelling stories presented, the communities that are being engaged and the cultural and historical value offered with this material,” says BAIA founder Najee Dorsey. “We believe funding and support from BAIA Foundation on numerous fronts for our recipients will provide educational access for generations to come.”

$2,000 will be allocated for the archiving of the work of Rufus Hinton, uncle of Atlanta artist Marlon Hitchcock. Hinton, who died in 2007, was a prolific film photographer throughout the 1960s and created more than 5,000 photos throughout his career. He was also a photographer for the Atlanta-based Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) during the Civil Rights movement.

Other funding recipients are:

$1200 towards the creation of a catalog for The Clothes Story;

$750 to the I Am Arts Foundation, which supports children’s performing arts;

$4,450 to the Harrisburg Youth Arts Incubator in North Carolina, giving youths (ages 12-17) access to arts programming, instruction and resources;

$1,600 to fill backpacks with school supplies for students at Conley Hills Elementary School, located less than one mile from the Black Art in America Gallery.

