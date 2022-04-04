New homegrown musical debuts at Georgia Ensemble

At the top of the second act, in the follow-up reprise “I Am,” Marie is “finally finding a name, an identity” for herself. “Rose was scared and powerless, but Marie’s not scared of anything,” she notes. And, by the time the show culminates with its big finale, an anthem of sorts called “She Speaks,” the entire Ensemble cast joins in, representing all of the other people whose lives Marie has touched and influenced along the way.

Among them: a bar owner and nightclub singer (Fenner Eaddy, also coming into his own as a dapper leading man, after a prolific career mainly comprised of secondary or chorus parts); his wise and no-nonsense sister (when the gifted Latrice Pace finally gets her big solo, it’s well worth the wait); the plucky young woman (Megan Zhang) who’s reporting Marie’s exploits for the local paper; and a trio of misfits Marie enlists as her “posse” of avenging accomplices (Jordan Patrick, Sebastian Trevino and Skyler Brown, whose engaging group number “Big Boy Dreams” is another highlight).

In all, Peacock and De Maria’s score features 20 or so generally catchy pop-rock tunes — Dvorak’s “To Ever Do It,” Eaddy’s “Femme Fatale,” their duets “Make It Beautiful” and “Confession”, their song with that posse (“It’s Criminal”), and her duet with Zhang (“Front Page News”) also stand out — under the music direction of Alli Reinhardt, conducting a seven-piece band. The lively choreography of Kari Twyman is ably executed by a company of 10 dancers.

The stylish period costumes are by Alan Yeong. Other members of director Donadio’s design team are Kat Conley (set) and D. Connor McVey (lighting). Chris Damiano and Dan Ford round out the cast as the requisite heavies of the story.

“The Pretty Pants Bandit” might not rival the works of, say, Stephen Sondheim or Andrew Lloyd Webber, but it’s still unlike anything we’ve ever seen before in the literal sense that the homegrown musical is being produced and presented for the very first time, and we’re among its very first audiences. In more ways than one, that rocks, indeed.

THEATER REVIEW

“The Pretty Pants Bandit”

Through April 17. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays. $39-$56. Georgia Ensemble Theatre at Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-641-1260, www.get.org.

Bottom line: Catchy songs bolster a new, locally written premiere.