Musicians from Russia and Ukraine take on American music of the ‘70s

Vorobyev did all the notes. All the instruments. All voices. And now that he had those white-hot original charts under his arm, the next step seemed obvious.

Credit: Reed Galin Credit: Reed Galin

“On my 60th birthday, I asked some of them, can you give me a birthday gift? For free? I knew they would not refuse me. So I got them together to make a studio video. And we did it without any expectations, any calculations. And I honestly thought, American audiences, especially Chicago fans, will scorn us, ‘oh those Russians, oh who do they think they are.’ But I did it for myself. Like a gift. And I put it on YouTube. And a couple of weeks later it was already on Chicago’s official website.”

Tens of millions of YouTube views followed, and were spiking past the original bands’ videos. This tour now includes equal or larger venues than the original bands are playing.

“This is our fourth time seeing them,” says Lily Perez, who drove up from Miami with her friend. “They perfect the songs I grew up with and they are playing them, impeccably. There’s no flaws in them, right off the record, and their voices. One of their singers, Serge, is stuck in Ukraine, when the war hit, and we miss him. So we are followers.”

Ukraine’s Serge Tiagniryadno is indeed not on this Friends tour of the Southern US. He recently appeared in a courageous YouTube interview in his tiny apartment in Kiev, openly speaking of having moved his family away, but he stays in Kiev amidst the shelling to help others.

Indeed, with recent jailings, punishments and potential family retaliations looming back at home, a reporter is cautioned that the band is in no position to step outside their musical lane, especially now. The band knows it, their YouTube savvy fans know it. It’s the elephant on the stage, but the Eastern bloc musicians simply play louder and upstage it.

Drummer Igor Javad-Zane, 60, from Tajikistan, who is always set up just an arms-length to the right of Vorobyev, says through an interpreter: “Yeah, it’s something we cannot close our eyes or ignore, because no matter what I decide to think about it, it’s in the air, 24/7, of course we worry, and it’s on all of us.”

Credit: Reed Galin Credit: Reed Galin

Nobody in the audience takes the stereotypical bathroom or drink break during Javad-Zane’s six-minute drum solo, which evokes the speed of Chicago’s Danny Seraphine or crazy syncopation of Tower of Power’s David Garibaldi. His seemingly effortless skill level pounds home the world-class playing that Vorobyev has skimmed off the top of the musicians behind the old Iron Curtain, who easily have the chops of LA session players. Javad-Zane, for some reason, prefers to wear hats and T-shirts that have anything to do with the state of Ohio. He shrugs.

Roman Vorobyev, the band’s energetic manager and jack of many trades, runs around backstage during the show, coordinating stuff. He is Leonid’s son. Suddenly he sprints onstage, center stage spotlight, and becomes an emcee, hype man, and announcer. He is thanking the fans for online and in-person support (“My English is a little bit better than the band”), urging everyone to tell their friends. After YouTube and social media, friend-telling is the method that’s taking Leonid and Friends far beyond the 15-minute flash of some singing neophyte on TikTok.

Clara Arbelaez, who lives in Colombia, says she now times her vacations to South Florida with Leonid and Friends shows, “Every year since the first time I saw them five years ago, we come every time they come,” said Arbelaez, a typical friend of a friend, whose friend first told her of the YouTube videos. “I don’t care where they’ve come from. They sound amazing, that’s all that matters.”

Credit: Reed Galin Credit: Reed Galin

“Yes, friends, Leonid is planning bigger things and more touring for you, our family! This is … ‘Only The Beginning’.” Roman shouts, and sprints off stage as Ulyanovsk, Russia’s, own local guitar virtuoso Konstantin Kovachev cranks into the acoustic opening chords of the Chicago hit.

In the third row, Eddie and Paula Caldwell flew first to Key West, Florida, from their home in Dallas to see the Friends first show of the the tour, then flew to Fort Lauderdale. They were among the first to arrive at the Parker Playhouse.

Credit: Reed Galin Credit: Reed Galin

“A friend of mine posted on Facebook the video ‘I’ve Been Searching So Long,’ and I watched it and was blown away. So I listened to every YouTube, every video they have. And I think this is our sixth or seventh show,” Paula Caldwell said. “Their music is fantastic. They sound just like the original if not better, and to know the background story of how Leonid did it? It’s fabulous. Eddie will have them on in the car and I will have to ask him, ‘Is it real or Is it Russian?’ And the only thing I can tell is every now and then there is a little different diction, and that is it.”

“We were really uncertain, should we really go on tour,” said Roman Vorobyev. “And we decided we gotta be brave enough, because we have families to feed. We got a purpose, which is uniting people, despite anything that’s going on, and we have families and friends on both sides.”

The band’s lead singers and horn section often rotate off stage during different songs. Just out of the audience view but inches from the music, the same thing happens each time. They embrace.

CONCERT PREVIEW

Leonid and Friends

8 p.m. May 5. $49-$85. Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. variety-playhouse.com.