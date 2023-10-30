Micky Dolenz of Monkees fame sings the praises of R.E.M. in new EP

On Friday, the last surviving member of The Monkees will release his EP of R.E.M. covers. And he’ll celebrate the occasion at Wuxtry Records in Athens, legendary for its role in the formation of R.E.M.

“Dolenz Sings R.E.M.” is the new EP from Micky Dolenz, best known as the drummer-vocalist for the made-for-TV band The Monkees but whose talents extend to songwriter, actor and director.

The concept is a decidedly surreal blend of legendary 1960s hitmaker meets 1980s musical visionaries, but somehow it works effortlessly.

“I must say, I’m very proud of it,” Dolenz said in a recent phone interview from his home in Southern California.

In lesser hands, Dolenz’s covers of “Shiny Happy People,” “Radio Free Europe,” “Man on The Moon” and “Leaving New York” could have been an embarrassing clash of styles. But Dolenz — with the assistance of producer Christian Nesmith, son of late Monkee Michael Nesmith — has created a psychedelic pop masterpiece.

“It just goes to show that if you have great songs, even someone like me can’t make it go wrong,” Dolenz said, laughing. The affable 78-year-old entertainer explained how the improbable match grew from forwarded emails to a fully realized recording project.

“I had heard that, over the years, Michael Stipe and all the band had been influenced by some of The Monkees’ music — just in passing. People would say something about it every now and then, and I’d take it with a grain of salt because you never know,” he said.

But a few years ago, Bob Rafelson, a television and film producer and the original creator and producer of The Monkees’ TV show who died last year, found an article where Stipe, R.E.M.’s frontman, confirmed The Monkees’ influence.

Rafelson “got excited. He emailed it to me and several friends of ours,” recalled Dolenz. “He was highlighting the fact that R.E.M. had mentioned they were influenced by The Monkees, which was very flattering, of course.”

Credit: Kat Tuohy Credit: Kat Tuohy

One of the email recipients was archivist and music documentarian Gary Strobl.

“After reading it, he called me and said, ‘Micky, you really should record an R.E.M. tune.’ I thought it was a good idea,” Dolenz said. But it remained just an idea until Dolenz recorded an album of Michael Nesmith’s songs, released in 2021, for U.K.-based 7A Records.

When label CEO Glenn Gretlund asked for another album, Dolenz remembered the R.E.M. idea.

“For the past decade or so, I’d been recording songs by people I’ve known and loved. I’ve covered Carole King and Harry Nilsson and a bunch of Mike’s stuff. … Then we started talking about the R.E.M. idea. I called Christian Nesmith, and we discussed it, sending ideas back and forth. And we worked up a list of 10 or 12 songs,” Dolenz said. “From that, came this EP.”

So far, the EP has also led to the release of a music video for “Shiny Happy People” that features photos and videos from Dolenz’s childhood and young adulthood.

The four tracks on the EP swirl with Nesmith’s sunny, psychedelic arrangements and Dolenz’s stellar vocal performances.

“I don’t want to turn any song into karaoke, especially good songs like these. I want to bring something special to it,” Dolenz said. “And it’s tough, especially when you are revisiting some really well-known songs. It’s a fine line, but I think we did it right.”

R.E.M.’s former members were caught off guard by the idea.

“It’s as surreal to us as to anybody,” former R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills said recently, laughing. “But it’s really well-done. And the fact that a Monkee wanted to do some of our songs is just incredible. We’re all fans of his work, and we covered The Monkees’ ‘Steppin’ Stone’ in our early sets because we love that stuff. I’ve heard the EP, and it’s great.”

Mills added that he’s worked with Dolenz before, as has former R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck.

“I was honored to play a couple of songs with Micky at a charity event awhile back, and Peter co-wrote a song on The Monkees’ Christmas record a few years ago,” he said. “But now the connection goes even deeper.”

Credit: Courtesy of 7A Records Credit: Courtesy of 7A Records

Adding to the shared legacy, Dolenz’s album cover art features a photoshopped image with Wuxtry Records.

One of the shop’s claims to fame, of course is that Buck was working at Wuxtry when he met Stipe, a University of Georgia art student. They bonded there over a shared love of alternative music and classic rock.

Soon after, they formed a band with Mills and Bill Berry. The rest, of course, is history — until the band formally disbanded in 2011.

On Friday, Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz plans to hand Dolenz a symbolic key to the city.

“There’s so much history in this EP,” Girtz said. “On the cover, in the grooves and in the spirit of the project. It’s a full circle event, really. A classic California rocker is paying tribute to one of the most innovative bands in the history of Georgia music — who were originally influenced by him. It’s just an amazing convergence.”

Wuxtry quickly sold out of pre-order albums for customers who are seeking an autograph from Dolenz on Friday. But there are other ways to celebrate that day.

At about 3 p.m. Friday, Dolenz will get a police escort to the record shop, riding in a locally owned car similar to the classic Pontiac GTO pictured on the front of the album. A local band is slated to play 1960s music as part of the event.

The man of the hour said he’s excited for the day.

“I can’t wait to get there,” Dolenz said. “I love Georgia. I love this music. And I’m so happy to celebrate the songs of one of the most creative bands of a generation. I just think it’ll be a rockin’ party.”

EVENT PREVIEW

Micky Dolenz at Wuxtry Records

3-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. Wuxtry Records, 197 E. Clayton St., Athens. 706-369-9428, wuxtryrecords.com.