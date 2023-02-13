Mardi Gras in Atlanta: Where to go to let the good times roll

Luckily, there are plenty of places that are all too happy to have one last indulgence before entering a period of sacrifice.

To Rich Clark, co-owner of C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar in Sandy Springs and Vinings, and Hugo’s Oyster Bar in Roswell, it’s all about the food, music, drinks and decorations. ‘We get a mix of people — everyone from 20-year-olds to over 50. And people from New Orleans seem to come out of the woodwork. Of course, the older ones come early and they help get the energy going and then the younger crowd takes it to the end.”

C&S keeps the party honest by serving traditional hurricanes and local New Orleans beer such as Jackamos IPA. “It’s got to be traditional if you’re going to do it right,” he says. “We used to mess around with other drinks, and then we did the frozen drinks, but we stick with hurricanes made from scratch. We use fresh juices, not the sugary types.”

Other offerings include boudin balls, beignets, BBQ NOLA shrimp, and blackened redfish pontchartrain.

King cakes, a blend of coffee cake and cinnamon roll iced in yellow, green and purple, will be on sale in supermarkets and pastry shops around town. Hero Doughnuts & Buns in Summerhill is making brioche king cakes from scratch and requires 48 hours notice.

Midtown is hosting Mardi Gras with a block party that will feature more than 25 bars, clubs and restaurants offering drink and food specials. Dressing up is highly encouraged and there will be a New Orleans street band performing at many of the establishments.

Mardi Gras at Avalon will be festive with jazzy tunes, specialty drinks and a chance at a Mardi Gras prize package. Cape Restaurant & Beach Bar is serving up “Throw Some Beads” cocktails made with muddled blackberries, gin, elderflower liquor, Topo Chico, sparkling wine, mint and lemon, while Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving king cake samples in The Living Room and retailer J. McLaughlin is offering 15% discounts.

Newly opened Enzo Steakhouse & Bar, located in Trilith in Fayetteville, is adding New Orleans items to its menu, including po boys, fresh oysters, beignets and theme cocktails. “We love to throw a party at Enzo and there’s no better excuse than Mardi Gras,” says co-owner and executive chef Andrea Montobbio. “Fat Tuesday is the perfect time to serve up delicious food, great drinks, live music and a good vibe.”

Montobbio has special memories of Fat Tuesday. “In Italy, Carnevale is an important tradition in our culture and was a favorite time for my family to come together and celebrate. We hope to bring that same spirit and energy to Enzo.”

Clarks says the whole idea is to have fun and a good time. “I swear one year I lost money because I was buying everyone drinks. Music is so important. You’ve got to have a band that will keep the party going. You know it’s going when there’s a conga line!”

Adding, “Fat Tuesday is the end of Mardi Gras. It’s the time to blow it out and then atone for your sins.”

Hugo’s Oyster Bar. 10360 Alpharetta St., Roswell. 770-993-5922, hugooysterbar.com

Enzo Steakhouse & Bar.300 Trilith Parkway, Suite 230, Fayetteville. 770-756-9188, enzo-itl.com.

Avalon. 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000, experienceavalon.com.

C&S Oyster Bar. 3300 Cobb Parkway. 770-272-0999; 6125 Roswell Road. 470-427-3826, candsoysterbar.com.

Midtown Mardi Gras Block Party. 5 p.m.- 2 a.m. Feb. 18. $15-$30. 990 Piedmont Ave. bigtickets.com.