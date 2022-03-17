Keep it simple: Get in shape and enjoy a fitness routine with bikes

Test rides. Try out one or all eight styles of bikes at Outback Bikes in Hapeville. Cyclists can kickstart their outdoor fitness plan and explore the local terrain on city, mountain, foldable, road bikes and more. Kids can also participate in exercise and step away from digital devices since child-size bikes, as well as bike trailers, are available to rent. After finding one that best suits your lifestyle and fitness goals, schedule an appointment for a fitting at the Atlanta location. Walk-ins are welcome but due to ongoing and sporadic supply chain issues, appointments offer additional information and help ensure desired bikes are available. Prices vary. 484 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-688-4878; 3409 Estelle St., Hapeville. 404-688-4878, outback-bikes.com.

Caption For fast and efficient rides, opt for a stylish road bike. Courtesy of Target Credit: Handout

Road bike. Commute to work or school on the Solé Bicycles 29″ Ballona road bike which is fast, stylish, tailored for speed and efficiency and features customizable rides with gears that toggle between single speed or fixed. Available at Target, the messenger-style handlebars and narrow grip stance is great for riding along the Beltline, traveling through metro Atlanta city streets and, when inclined, popping wheelies. $399.99. target.com.

Caption Specialized offers a range of customizable bikes that cater to performance, workouts, adventure and more. Courtesy of Specialized Credit: Handout

For performance. For almost 50 years, Specialized has created bikes that center on performance and rider experiences. Today, its range of bikes do everything from daily commutes to fast workouts to sporty outdoor adventures. And, according to Janet Brazil, senior marketing specialist at Specialized, biking gets people outdoors, which is ideal for fitness and more. “Throughout the pandemic, bicycles [were and continue] to be a tool for escape, discovery and limitless fun,” she said. Opt for one of the 15 hybrid bikes in the Sirrus family which are ideal for workouts and commuting purposes and include features like bigger tires, lightweight alloy frames for easy transport when necessary and ergonomically designed saddles for comfort and support. Bikes are customized so be sure to have your real height handy. $650-$3,250. specialized.com.

Caption Make fitness a family affair with a cargo bike that ideal for pedaling and toting the kiddos around. Courtesy of Bunch Bikes Credit: Handout

Family outing. Parents of small children will appreciate the ability to workout with their kids in tow thanks to Bunch Bikes, a company that produces electronic cargo bikes. The Original accommodates up to four children, seated and secure with three-point seatbelts, front and rear hydraulic disc brakes with controls on the lever, a versatile rear rack that supports up to 66 pounds and improved turning radius for better cycling with cargo. Riders can also bike in and around town for up to 35 miles with a fully charged battery. While this bike is electric, hauling kids, groceries and more around town is a real workout. The bike is delivered fully assembled. $3,990. bunchbike.com.

One-stop shop. Head to Clutch Bike Shop which caters to all types of riders including beginners, commuters, racers and children. According to owner Oladapo, hybrid bikes which have the geometry of a road bike and comfort seating of a mountain bike, are best for riding in town. Cyclists can test-ride a fitness regimen by renting but when it’s time to purchase, he recommends coming in for a custom fit since the shop has a bevy of sizes to accommodate different heights. Team members are also available to discuss individual cycling goals so each customer gets just the right bike for their needs. The shop also offers accessories like cleaning kits, baskets, bells and gear like backpacks, jerseys and gloves, but Oladapo names the four must-have accessories: a helmet for safety, bike pump because “tires lose air faster than you think,” lock to keep your bike from “running away” and lights so cyclists can be seen day and night. Prices vary. 1384 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta. 404-594-4205, clutchbicycleshop.com.

Caption When he's ready to start his outdoor fitness routine, order a Huffy men's bike at Macy's which will be delivered to his door. Courtesy of Macy's Credit: Handout

Men’s cruiser. Sometimes, the most challenging part of beginning a fitness routine is to just start. A fuss-less option is the Huffy 26″ deluxe men’s cruiser bike which is perfect for cycling in town, running errands, heading to work and more while simultaneously exercising. The bike is also jam-packed with extras to inspire more riding: a cup holder conveniently placed on the handlebar, a basket for transporting goods and rear rack to place books or a backpack. The extended handlebars create a natural riding position and can be better for the back, arms and hands, especially for those planning to burn calories for an extended time. Available at Macy’s and ships directly to a home or work address. $356.99. macys.com.

Caption Foldable bikes make storing easy and provide a workout just like traditional bikes. Courtesy of Target Credit: Handout

Folding bike. Limited storage space should not hamper fitness goals. The ZiZZO Campo 7-speed 20″ folding cruiser bike features all-terrain tires, a wide saddle for comfortable seating and one-time fold which remains secure with a magnetic catch. Because this bike goes from a compact to full-size, it’s easy to store in a vehicle’s trunk for planned and spontaneous workouts. Available at Target. $329.99. target.com.