Jill McCorkle mines the past in ‘Hieroglyphics’

Shelley’s job as a court stenographer, which requires her to record “pounds and pounds of notes about weapons and threats and murder and guilt,” has taught her to question everyone. She finds Frank’s request creepy. Having grown up in racist and abusive squalor, she doesn’t understand wanting to go back to where you came from. She denies his request, but their brief interaction serves as an entry point into the world she shares with her youngest son Harvey, a sweet 6-year-old obsessed with ghosts and serial killers.

Despite Shelley’s work and Harvey’s imagination, the duo offers much of the book’s levity. Harvey invents a superhero whose power is supersonic hearing that allows him to detect “murderers about to murder” in time for him to intervene. Super Monkey’s message to the universe? “Don’t get kilt.” While recording macabre court cases, Shelley distracts herself by writing alternate versions. In one, the judge high fives her after complimenting her ability to take notes faster than anyone on the East Coast.

"Hieroglyphics" by Jill McCorkle Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Lil’s narrative is told through epistolary chapters, mostly containing her letters and notes that she hopes will be read one day by her descendants instead of the depressing alternative: a stranger disposing of them. She casually weaves between recounting treasured memories, parsing through her husband’s past wrongdoing and doling out sharp analyses of her children’s behaviors. Lil dominates the story’s emotional power by reflecting on her life as she unwillingly nears its end, with memories that aren’t always consciously conjured.

Notes from others are also included in Lil’s documents. A cute Mother’s Day IOU from their son in 1965 is juxtaposed with a stern 1988 note from Becca begging her mom to stop giving her divorce advice. According to Becca, Lil’s whole life is “defined by losing your mother young and wishing that she had been there to advise you at every turn (or thinking you do), but that is not my story.” Lil’s thoughts reveal her lifelong struggle to make sense of her mother’s death. Every year on the anniversary, she sets aside 12 minutes — the length of time it took the fire to wreak its terrible havoc — to remember.

Littered throughout the book are indications of language’s utilitarian evolution: passwords of dead pet and childhood street names that we need to remember “just to live in this time we’re in”; Lil’s father’s notes about how to play chess that make no sense to her; shorthand that Shelley thinks is “an art like cursive” — although some say it’s a dying language, being replaced by recording equipment. Despite these myriad ways of manipulating language, Shelley fails to tell her sons the truth about their respective fathers; Frank can’t find the right words to say he was sorry; and no one has communicated with the dead.

Articulation isn’t a problem for McCorkle, whose mastery of words as a vehicle to deliver raw emotions never wavers. “Hieroglyphics” dwells in nostalgia and the inevitable pain that’s built into the contract of life, but like a good therapy session, it proves rewarding.

FICTION

‘Hieroglyphics'

By Jill McCorkle

Algonquin

312 pages, $26.95

Virtual author events

Jill McCorkle. The author talks about “Hieroglyphics” to “Summerlings” author Lisa Howorth via Zoom at 6 p.m. Aug. 19. Register by emailing rsvp@squarebooks.com.