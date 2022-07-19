Irreverence is a strategy for examining loss in artist Antonio Darden’s solo show

Combined Shape Caption "Huncho" (laser cut acrylic) by Atlanta-based artist Antonio Darden from his solo show "Rico" at The End Project Space. (Courtesy of The End Project Space) Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Combined Shape Caption "Huncho" (laser cut acrylic) by Atlanta-based artist Antonio Darden from his solo show "Rico" at The End Project Space. (Courtesy of The End Project Space) Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Like the gap between the ersatz home-like decor of a funeral home and the grittier operations that go on behind the scenes, the gallery space has been divided into that fluorescent lit alien autopsy room and the one behind a thick black curtain.

In that adjacent room is the installation “Sang James (BOJ)” which includes a podium of the kind used for sermons and speeches, rendered in plexiglass edged with neon yellow to give it a supernatural glow. A soundtrack in its base plays a gospel song, performed, it turns out, by the artist himself. On the wall, encased in a plexiglass box is a painting of a man with the heavy mustache and wide lapeled suit of a ‘70s preacher or singer — a visualization, perhaps of that unseen voice.

"Sang James (BOJ)" mixed media installation with plexiglass podium, plexiglass frame, pastel on paper and audio recording by the artist. (Courtesy of The End Project Space)

The irreverence seemingly contained in that jokey retro painting and those SpongeBob bloodshot cartoon eyes feels like a psychological strategy, a cover, like a cracked joke or quick change of subject.

It turns out that alien splayed out on a gurney in “Last One Left” is a stand-in for Darden’s own brother and Morehouse grad David F. Darden III, shot in 2018 by a Georgia State Patrol trooper after enduring a long struggle with mental health issues. The subsequent autopsy has only left Darden less clear about his brother’s death. The tattoos are replicas of ones David, who his family called Rico, had. Grief, it turns out, has been a constant for the 39-year-old artist and Georgia State BFA grad who has lost his mother, brother and father in succession.

Aliens and monsters have often been sci-fi’s scapegoats, the “Others” who are chased or persecuted by villagers waving torches or trigger-happy lawmen. It’s no coincidence that Darden uses an alien symbolically here to reference the violent end of a loved one, an all too familiar circumstance for Black Americans.

"Sang James (BOJ)" pastel on paper by Antonio Darden. (Courtesy of The End Project Space)

But “Rico” is also about a world that denies Black victims their humanity in the first place. Cue the absurdity as coping strategy and rage against a surreal state of affairs.

There is a sadness in the collision of elements from TV and cartoons in “Rico” with the real-world traumas of death and loss. “Rico” taps into a fertile image bank of childhood iconography from cartoons and movies, mashed up against the grim reality of adulthood and innocence lost.

VISUAL ART REVIEW

“Rico”

Through August 28. Noon-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and by appointment. Free. The End Project Space, 1870 Murphy Ave. SW, Atlanta. instagram.com/the_end_project_space, acdrennen@gmail.com.

Bottom line: Laced with jokey absurdity, this solo show in fact conjures up the sensation of grief, when the world feels surreal and upside down and you’ll do anything to change the subject.