Horizon debuts local playwright’s ‘Square Blues’

The principal cast of characters also features Square’s longtime love interest, a vivacious and independent-minded farmer, Miss Tuesday (Parris Sarter understudying for Marliss Amiea on opening night), and Karma’s quirky girlfriend, Lola (Patty de la Garza). And director Jones invests the show with his customary panache, including at least one energetically choreographed protest demonstration.

In the comparatively drab scenic design of Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay, a backdrop of transparent screens representing the walls of the Happy Cafe are used to highlight the innovative projection design of Robbie Hayes. Throughout the play, as Square continues adding to his mural in the diner, depicting various historical “symbols of resistance,” their images gradually materialize on the walls.

When Karma is arrested — yet again — for spray-painting graffiti during one of her rallies, her own brand of artwork appears on the screens as if in real time. When Odessa pays her a visit in jail, the two of them simply sit on opposite sides of a table in the diner, and it’s basically left to Hayes’ projected prison bars to set the change of scene. In one dream sequence, Odessa sees her late husband from the other side of one of the screens.

Casual, fleeting references are made about how Odessa doesn’t approve of Square’s revolutionary actions; how he doesn’t fully understand some of Karma’s life choices; or how she, in turn, feels their love is “suffocating” her. But most of those character details and potential plots threads remain unsubstantiated or unresolved.

It rings a little emotionally hollow, for instance, to learn that a close friend of Karma’s has suddenly died from AIDS, because she barely even mentions the guy any earlier in the play. Much more problematically, Odessa walks into another scene with an empty lock-box from her safe, suggesting that Square might have taken the cash to pay his IRS bill — and then the issue is never addressed again.

By dividing her narrative attention among the three different family members, instead of establishing a singular focal point or protagonist for the story, Youngblood essentially spreads “Square Blues” too thin, in deference to covering a few too many topical bases.

