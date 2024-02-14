Walter Reeves: What ate reader’s spider plant?

Q: I went out of town and left my spider plant hanging in a friend’s enclosed workroom. When I got back two weeks later, the leaves had big holes and the tabletop underneath was covered with tiny black specks. How do I get rid of these eggs and the creature that ate my plant organically? Shawn McDonald, Covington

A: The good news is that the black specks probably aren’t eggs. Instead, I’ll bet they are the gastric leavings dropped by whatever creature enjoyed your plant. It could be either a caterpillar or a snail. If it was a caterpillar, you would have seen it before you left. It’s not likely that there was enough time for a caterpillar to grow big enough to make large holes.

That leaves snails as the culprit. They are mobile enough to crawl from a couple of feet away to the pot and have a munch for lunch before departing. I see several places on the leaves where a snail could linger and rasp just the top layer of cells, leaving a windowpane effect. Chew a bit deeper and a hole in the leaf is formed. So you (or your friend) have snails that chew on plants. What can you do about it?