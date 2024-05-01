Walter Reeves: Use this tip to apply weedkiller to individual plants

Q: All my darling mini mondo grass plots are littered with small clumps of grassy-looking plants with glossy leaves and sharp points. How can I get rid of them? Nancy Shevitz, email

A: The glossy leaves and sharp points are good clues that indicate one miscreant: nutgrass. There is no chemical that can be sprayed that would kill nutgrass and not hurt the mondo grass. You need a herbicide that can be applied to individual weed plants and kill them completely. Herbicidal soap is one option but it is not systemic: It would kill the leaves but not the roots. Herbicidal vinegar would have the same problem, plus it would damage the applicator. If you’re comfortable using it, my best answer is to use glyphosate (Roundup, etc.). Pour some ready-to-use Roundup into a small bucket. Then put a surgical glove onto one hand and slip another one over the first. Over the gloves slip a cotton sock. Now you have a precise method of applying herbicide without it contacting your skin. Dip your socked hand into the bucket very briefly, just long enough to dampen it. Use the moist sock to grab each clump of grassy weed and gently pull upward. Repeat on the other clumps. This way, you’ll be applying weedkiller directly to the weeds and not to your mondo grass. If you prefer to use herbicidal soap instead of glyphosate, you can use the same method, but you’ll need to repeat it several times to kill nutgrass.

Q: My sister bought a house in South Georgia. A big oak in her backyard is missing the bark completely from the ground up to 4 feet. I’m guessing the previous owners had an animal tied to it with a chain. What would you recommend putting on the tree to protect that lower 4-foot section? Barry Mason, Marietta