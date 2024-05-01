Walter Reeves: Use this tip to apply weedkiller to individual plants

Q: All my darling mini mondo grass plots are littered with small clumps of grassy-looking plants with glossy leaves and sharp points. How can I get rid of them? Nancy Shevitz, email
A: The glossy leaves and sharp points are good clues that indicate one miscreant: nutgrass. There is no chemical that can be sprayed that would kill nutgrass and not hurt the mondo grass. You need a herbicide that can be applied to individual weed plants and kill them completely. Herbicidal soap is one option but it is not systemic: It would kill the leaves but not the roots. Herbicidal vinegar would have the same problem, plus it would damage the applicator. If you’re comfortable using it, my best answer is to use glyphosate (Roundup, etc.). Pour some ready-to-use Roundup into a small bucket. Then put a surgical glove onto one hand and slip another one over the first. Over the gloves slip a cotton sock. Now you have a precise method of applying herbicide without it contacting your skin. Dip your socked hand into the bucket very briefly, just long enough to dampen it. Use the moist sock to grab each clump of grassy weed and gently pull upward. Repeat on the other clumps. This way, you’ll be applying weedkiller directly to the weeds and not to your mondo grass. If you prefer to use herbicidal soap instead of glyphosate, you can use the same method, but you’ll need to repeat it several times to kill nutgrass.
Q: My sister bought a house in South Georgia. A big oak in her backyard is missing the bark completely from the ground up to 4 feet. I’m guessing the previous owners had an animal tied to it with a chain. What would you recommend putting on the tree to protect that lower 4-foot section? Barry Mason, Marietta
A: Once the bark has been removed completely around a tree, the tubes that conduct sugars from the leaves to the roots and nutrients from the roots to the leaves have all been severed. There’s no way to reconnect them. I’d recommend you remove the tree; it’s not long for this world. But your sister will have a lot of firewood.
Q: I’ve been using the crystal Miracle Grow product for years but just read that this product can kill my plants. I only use it twice a month. Do I need to stop using this stuff? Steve Greco, email
A: I think your question concerns edible plants. I feel comfortable saying that if you follow directions on the container, it can be used safely on edibles as long as you use the right amount. If you apply too much, it could burn the roots or leaves.
Email Walter at georgiagardener@yahoo.com. Listen to his occasional garden comments on “Green and Growing with Ashley Frasca” Saturday mornings on 95.5 WSB. Visit his website, walterreeves.com, or join his Facebook page at bit.ly/georgiagardener for his latest tips.
About the Author