Walter Reeves: It’s OK to plant pantry potatoes that sprout in darkness

A: I don’t know of an independent lawn consultant, but in my experience, the two most common problems that cause thinning of a Bermuda lawn are too much water or too little sunshine. Excess water leads to root rot and leaf diseases. Bermuda grass needs AT LEAST six hours of direct sunlight to grow. You can’t get around that unless you remove and replace the whole lawn with Celebration or TifGrand, which are more shade tolerant varieties of Bermuda. I have an excellent resource for selecting lawn grasses at bit.ly/GAlawnsel.

Q: We have several established Autumn Rouge Encore azaleas in our backyard. What is your recommendation as to the proper timing to apply Holly-Tone to these azaleas? Tipton Bradford, Fulton County

A: As you know, Encore azaleas bloom more than once each year. The heaviest bloom is in the spring. The right time to fertilize these as well as other azaleas is after spring bloom. This gives them needed nutrients for summer growth without worrying about early fertilizer causing new leaves to sprout before they should. You can repeat fertilizing in late fall, again avoiding putting new growth on at a time when the shrubs should be slowing down.

Q: I have a very old Lady Banks rose. I watched a squirrel peel the bark off the old branches near the base. Recently, it appears that more has been removed. What should I do? Annette Wade, email

A: The squirrel may have been having a snack on some of the older bark that naturally peels off the lower limbs on a Lady Banks rose. Fortunately, Lady Banks is a vigorous grower. The squirrel could eat the whole thing and I’d be surprised if it didn’t sprout new growth.

