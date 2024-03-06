Walter Reeves: It’s not hard to root roses using these tips

Q: I have tried to root roses several different times by different techniques: in dirt, in water, using new growth, and with rooting powder. I’ve had no luck. What am I doing wrong? Michael Luke, email

A: The three mistakes I see most often when rooting roses are cuttings that are too long, failure to keep humidity high around the cuttings, and using the wrong rooting media. Cuttings of 4 to 6 inches should be taken in early summer when they’re stiff enough to break, not bend, in your hands. A couple of leaves should remain on the green end of the cutting. Dust the cut surface with a rooting hormone (Rootone). Use a plastic bag over each cutting to keep humidity high. The best rooting media is peat moss mixed 1:1 with perlite. Once you find the right combination of skills, you’ll have a lifetime of enjoyment.

Q: My parents have centipede grass. Only a few lawn services handle centipede, and we were extremely unhappy with the one we hired. We want to do it on our own. What is the right preemergent and fertilizer? Any suggestions on managing centipede? David Doster, Norcross