Walter Reeves: How lacecap and mophead hydrangeas are different

Q: We have several healthy-looking hydrangeas. One of them is covered with flowers, but on each one, the buds do not all open. There are several large blooms around the edge of each flower. They have been like this for several days. Should we be patient and wait for the rest of the buds to open, or is this an issue that we should address now? George Ray, Fulton County

A: The common hydrangeas that you see growing in landscapes as you drive throughout the South typically have a ball-shaped flower. For this reason, gardeners call them “mophead” hydrangeas. But if you closely examine a flower, you’ll see that there are lots of showy blooms (called florets) surrounding smaller bud-shaped florets. These budlike florets are really the fertile flowers of the hydrangea.

If you visit a hydrangea garden with many different varieties of hydrangea, you may see flowers that have bud-shaped florets spread out and flattened that are surrounded by a few showy, nonfertile blooms. These are called “lacecap” flowers due to their resemblance to a lace cap.