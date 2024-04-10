Walter Reeves: Following directions is important for weed control

Q: I put Scott’s 3-in-1 weedkiller down about a week and a half ago, but the weeds are still thriving. It has rained several times since. Why aren’t the weeds dying? What should I do? Tracy Hagler, email

A: This Scott’s granular product contains 2,4-D and mecoprop, which kill broadleaf weeds. It also has pendimethalin, which prevents seeds from germinating. If the weeds have not responded to it by now, the granules did not stick to the weed leaves. The most important thing you can do is apply the product when weed leaves are wet. If the leaves are dry, granules of weedkiller do not stick to them. So what should you do now? I doubt that you will get any benefit from the 2,4-D or the mecoprop, since they are on the ground and not on the leaves. You need a liquid sprayable product that kills only broadleaf weeds. The active ingredients should include exclusively some combination of 2,4-D, mecoprop (MCPP) and dicamba. Read the label and follow directions exactly.

Q: We have permeable pavers in our townhouse’s driveway to help improve stormwater drainage. The pavers have been there for seven years. There are weeds and moss growing up in the cracks between the bricks, which were initially filled with tiny gravel. Is this just unsightly, or is there an actual obstruction to drainage and absorption of water? Barb Ribner, email

A: Yes, the plants do obstruct drainage. The purpose of permeable pavers is to let water flow through them to a bed of gravel beneath. The water can be directed to a place where it doesn’t do any damage. It will be tedious work, but the weeds and moss need to be physically removed and the cracks filled with gravel. Do not use chemicals to kill the plants since their roots will remain and hinder drainage.

Q: Our back lawn receives nearly full sun. My wife runs a dog training business, and the lawn sees quite a lot of traffic. Grass struggles to grow. I have seen dwarf mondo grass used as a ground covering and love the way it looks. Would this be a good option? Michael Boylan, Gainesville

A: No, mondo grass will not tolerate the sunshine or dog traffic. What you want for a high-traffic area is a grass that sends out runners and quickly covers damaged areas. I suggest TifGrand Bermuda grass. TifGrand produces a thick turf. It was bred to withstand heavy traffic and is commonly used on sports fields and golf courses. If TifGrand doesn’t stand up to the perpetual paw traffic, your next option would be artificial turf.

