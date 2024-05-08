Walter Reeves: A painful lesson in bee identification

Q: What are these insects? They are smaller than bumblebees; they chase me and they attack like a hornet or yellow jacket! I’ve been around bumblebees in the yard and they seem so docile flying around. Is it because I’m near their nest? They make nests in the straw in my broken pots and in my birdhouses. Bill Powers, email

A: I think we have a problem of identification. The docile bees that follow you around are carpenter bees. The small bees that nest in straw or old bird nests are bumblebees. Both are in the bee family (Apidae), but carpenter bees are in the genus Xylocopa and bumblebees are in the genus Bombus. They are not the same. Carpenter bees live and overwinter in the holes they have made in wood. There are two species of carpenter bees in Georgia, but there are 17 species of bumblebees here. As you found out, some of them are much more aggressive than carpenter bees. You already know two places where bumblebees might be found; I suggest you avoid them. If you have to eliminate a nest, an insecticidal dust works well because it sticks to their hairy bodies.

Q: I had new Zenith zoysia sod installed five weeks ago and it is doing well. However, the neighborhood landscape maintenance company mistakenly aerated and spread fescue seed on my yard two days ago! What is the best course of action to eliminate the fescue? Is it too soon to apply a preemergent due to it harming the new zoysia? Roy Hobbs, Dawson County