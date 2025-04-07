To kill moss in your lawn, do this

Q: At the rear and north side of my house, my lawn gets mossy. I’ve tried putting lime down to mitigate the moss problem, with little to no results. — Joe Dawidowicz, Suwannee

A: The lime didn’t work because lime doesn’t kill moss. Moss grows in a lawn because the environmental conditions in that area favor it — and do not favor grass. What three things does moss like? Shade, clay soil and lots of moisture. What three things does grass hate? Shade, clay soil and lots of moisture! If you eliminate the three environmental conditions that moss likes, the moss will disappear.

Here’s how to kill moss: Next time you reseed, add plenty of soil conditioner to the ground before rototilling it. This increases drainage. Remove lower tree limbs that cause shade. Redirect water that flows across the lawn. If you can accomplish that, the moss will be no obstacle for your grass. Products that contain ferrous sulfate or copper sulfate kill moss for a short time. Although moss prefers acid soil rather than alkaline soil, adding lime changes very little that affects moss. If you change the environment, moss will leave.