Parsley caterpillars can thrive on any plant in the carrot family

Q: Parsley caterpillars have just about eaten all my parsley. This is a good thing. I have four plants and 30 worms of different sizes/stages. My problem is the parsley is almost gone and I am not sure they are ready for the chrysalis stage. I don’t know what to do to make sure they have enough food. Is there anything else I can feed them? If they run out of food, will they go into the next stage or die? — Martha Thomas, Mayfield, KY

A: You can move parsley caterpillars to any other plant that’s a member of the carrot family: garden carrots, parsley, dill, fennel, Queen Anne’s lace (also called wild carrot), milkweed, phlox and rue. What about the leaves on a fresh bunch of organic carrots from the grocery store? Unfortunately, if a caterpillar doesn’t reach the right stage of growth and doesn’t have plenty of food stored to make a chrysalis and then to transform into a butterfly, it will die somewhere along the way.

Q: I am searching for information on allowing my centipede grass to put up seed heads which I could mow in hopes of thickening coverage of my lawn. I found information on planting seed, but nothing about how to increase the germination of the seed heads that are currently popping up. — Bill Lavender, email