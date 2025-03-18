Please don’t kill my ground bee buddies

A: Despite following all of the recommendations for care, I only got 10 years out of my daphne, too. In my experience, that seems about average for most people. Still, you enjoyed yours for over 10 years.

I think we should have a name for plants that are not exactly annuals and not exactly perennials. I nominate daphne to be a “decadennial.” I think black-eyed Susan could also be a candidate. Landscaper Bruce Holiday nominates lavender; he usually replaces it after a few years. Garden designer Erica Glasener says that coneflower does not persist more than five years in her garden.

If you like, replace your daphne with another daphne, but I replaced my daphne planting three times with no success. Consider planting one of the smaller Hamamelis (witch hazel). If you temper your dreams with reality, you can have a great looking garden that will naturally change over time.

Q: My neighbor gave me a few cuttings of camellia. Is it possible to root them in just water? — Becky Hunsucker, Calhoun

A: Woody plants will almost never root in water. In order to root, a plant needs to form a callous from which roots emerge. It is difficult for woody plants to form a callous in water. The environment a camellia cutting needs is constant humidity but not immersion in water. The best way to root a camellia is to take a 6-inch cutting and fill a small pot with 1:1 potting soil and perlite. Cover the cutting with a glass jar and put it in a spot that gets reflected sunlight but never full sun. The process takes about three months.