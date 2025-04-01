Mixed color flowers on a loropetalum not uncommon

Q: For a small home garden, how high do you think a fence should be to prevent deer from jumping into the garden to devour young tomatoes, emerging okra and other plants? — Alvin Russell, Fayetteville

A: My brother has had success deterring deer, starting with an inherited 4-foot high chain-link fence for his garden area. He extended all the fence posts up 4 feet using black plastic pipe, making each post 8 feet high. Between the pipe extensions he attached 4-foot heavy duty plastic mesh to which he hung reflective ribbon. He said that deer, seeing what they perceive as an 8-foot-high fence, devoured his hostas and hydrangeas instead. I think this scheme could be enhanced by a second short fence, perhaps 4 feet high, outside the big fence. Now a deer has to contemplate jumping the little fence and then having enough room to jump the taller fence. Somehow, I think unfenced ornamentals would be more appealing.

Q: My crape myrtle’s bark is black. What should I do? — Steve Hallam, email

A: Black bark, black leaves and black lawn furniture under a crape myrtle are ultimately caused by sucking insects in the tree, probably crape myrtle aphids. They suck more sap than they can digest and excrete the rest. The excess that is excreted is called honeydew. Honeydew is a fabulous food for black sooty mold. The honeydew dripped out of your tree and coated the bark. Black sooty mold soon followed. The cure for this situation is to control insects in the tree. The easiest way to control them is to apply a systemic insecticide when the tree is not blooming. Go to a garden center, buy a product that contains imidacloprid and follow the directions for applying.