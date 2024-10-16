Walter Reeves

If it doesn’t penetrate, it’s time to aerate

This homeowner paid $100 for a totally inadequate aeration. These short plugs are far below the necessary 3 inches in length. Proper aeration introduces air, water and fertilizer to grass roots so the holes need to go that deep. (Courtesy of Walter Reeves)

Credit: Walter Reeves

Credit: Walter Reeves

This homeowner paid $100 for a totally inadequate aeration. These short plugs are far below the necessary 3 inches in length. Proper aeration introduces air, water and fertilizer to grass roots so the holes need to go that deep. (Courtesy of Walter Reeves)
By Walter Reeves – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Q: I sodded an area in my backyard last spring with fescue. I know I need to do some maintenance to it this fall. Do I just seed and fertilize, or do I need to aerate? It’s still green but starting to thin. — Conner Poe, email

A: First decide if you truly have enough sunlight for fescue to prosper (five to six hours of direct sunshine per day). If you don’t, consider rearranging your landscape to grow grass in the sunniest spots.

Aeration might help if your soil is hard. Use a screwdriver to jab into the soil. If it doesn’t penetrate more than 1 inch, then you need to aerate. Before you start, mow the lawn and water it thoroughly the day before. The aerator should use hollow tines to bring up plugs of dirt, 3 inches long. This is important: every square foot of the lawn needs 10 holes. Anything less and you won’t see the benefits that you want. Details at bit.ly/GAaerate.

Q: I have a poplar tree providing wonderful shade for my house. This spring it developed two places on it that look like it is bleeding. A black substance is drooling down the side of the tree for 18 to 20 inches. Is there something I can do? — Ken Feltman, email

A: Your tree has a problem called slime flux or bacterial wetwood. The drooling results from a bacterial infection under the bark. The bacteria feed on the sap that is flowing generously now, and their waste products come through the bark. Depending on which bacteria is infecting the tree, the drool can smell like vinegar or alcohol. The best treatment is to wash it off the bark and let the tree fight the infection by itself.

Q: I need to know how to sex a kiwiberry plant. Is there a way I can tell when there are no blossoms? It is an “Anna” variety kiwiberry. Can you tell from the leaves? Seems like one of the plants has more jagged-edge leaves. They are very fine, so it’s quite subtle. — Derk Wehler, email

A: I salute you for growing kiwiberry. It is much more cold hardy than fuzzy kiwi fruit we see at the grocery. The delicious fruit is much smaller, about the size of a grape. It doesn’t travel well: that’s why you don’t see it on the produce aisle. Kiwiberry has male vines and female vines. One male will pollinate four to eight female vines. Sadly, it’s not possible to determine a kiwiberry’s sex until it blooms. The male flower will have yellow pollen-bearing stamens. The female flower will have only white stigmas to receive the pollen. The leaves and stem of a kiwiberry vine offer no hints as to which sex they are.

About the Author

Walter Reeves
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Frost advisory affecting Georgia Thursday
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ken :Thomas (Creative Commons)

Autumn is in firm control in mid-October
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Polluted waste from Florida's fertilizer industry is in the path of Milton's fury
Placeholder Image

Be prepared for fire danger in Georgia until Monday evening
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Linda Chalker- Scott

Free wood chips are a boon for your garden
Advice: Autumn Glory red maple decline caused by stress
Parsley caterpillars can thrive on any plant in the carrot family
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Source: Delta

Delta is revamping its aircraft cabins with new seat colors, mood lighting
Georgia Tech-Georgia football game changing venues for 2025 matchup
Mall of Georgia turns 25, plans big celebration